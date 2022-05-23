











Kylie Jenner’s real-time TikTok posts of sister Kourtney K’s wedding to Travis Barker had fans loving life. But when some noticed that her baby daddy Travis Scott was nowhere to be seen, they had questions about his absence.

Travis and Kylie’s on-off relationship was confirmed to be back on track at the start of May, when she posted a photo of them romantically cuddling on the beach. So when he wasn’t with her at Kourt’s Italy wedding, there was confusion.

Instead of seeing his wedding party antics – like Kylie dancing with ‘cucumber girl’, AKA sister Kendall – the rapper posted a simple snap of a recording studio. We explored fan reactions to where he was and done some digging.

Fans question Travis Scott’s absence

First of all, fans are usually quite surprised when Kylie, Travis and Stormi go out together as a family. So when he didn’t appear at Kourt’s wedding, it wasn’t a big surprise. One fan wrote: “Travis should have been there.”

Despite this, her followers thought he would be in attendance at such a big ceremony. Some even questioned Kylie on when her own wedding to Travis would be in her TikTok comments.

Another thing fans recognised was that it wasn’t just her baby daddy that was absent, but also their new son. A fan commented on Kylie’s Instagram post with: “But wb [what about] Travis?? and wolf??? [previous name for their son].”

Travis was in the recording studio

Travis stayed back in Los Angeles while Kylie travelled to Italy with their daughter Stormi. She was present at her auntie’s wedding, and was seen by Kylie’s side throughout the ceremony, but her father was in a recording studio.

The rapper shared to his Instagram story a simple photo, without a caption, of a recording studio. The night before the wedding, Travis attended Roc Nations Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith’s 50th black tie birthday party with Jay-Z.

Travis and Kylie still keep separated homes in LA, and often spend time apart due to their busy schedules. A source also told People that living apart is “what works for them” following their on-off relationship.

Stomi leaving Kylie behind and being close by Kendall and Devin is sending me 😭 pic.twitter.com/5R61eo7Hxv — Armani & Nicole (@kennysbooo) May 23, 2022

Kylie tore up the wedding dancefloor

With Travis back at home, Kylie decided to share lots of insights to Kourt K and Travis Barker’s wedding afterparty. She shared videos of her doing shots with sister Kendall and even shared of her mom Kris tearing up the dancefloor.

She didn’t stop dancing, and even declared that she “loves weddings” while sharing a video of her floral print dress. Another video was of her sister Kim Kardashian in a sparkly number, with the caption: “An icon, a legend.”

Fans loved how active Kylie was on social media, with one reacting: “Kylie just casually posting in real time is everything.” Another agreed, saying they “love active Kylie”.

