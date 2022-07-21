











Travis Scott is a whizz when it comes to making music and showing off his beau Kylie Jenner, but he’s also just as skilled at creating fresh new trainers. He has collaborated with Sail and Ridgerock to create new Air Jordan 1s.

In a white and smoke grey colourway, Nike opened its online doors to allow fans to purchase a pair of the trainers on July 21st. Travis dropped the news just two days before release, making jaws everywhere drop.

Scott’s design includes premium nubuck leather and Cactus Jack branding on the tongue. It’s a fresh remix following several designs that the hip hop artist has brought to the shoe industry – and it will set purchasers back $150.

Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN

Travis Scott’s Sail and Ridgerock trainers

Travis’ Air Jordan Low colourway involves an aged effect on the midsole with matching laces and tumbled leather overlays. With a worn-in look, it’s slightly different to most Nike trainers with a backwards tick.

Euphoria star Javon Walton, who played Ashtray, is the face of the campaign, and the shoe is released on July 21st. It comes after Travis made the surprise reveal just days before the trainers are available to purchase.

The slogan shared to Travis’ Instagram page reads: “Don’t get caught in the new lows.” Nike released the Air Force 1 collection line with exclusive colour-ways, with already-launched products reaching thousands in the resale.

View Instagram Post

When did Travis start his relationship with Nike?

Travis first started working with sports clothing brand Nike in summer 2018 and has recently released a new colour-way of the Air Jordan 1 Low with them. It comes two months after the success of an initial collaboration.

They began collaborating after fans were gifted the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Cactus Jack’ shoes. The name references the record label that produced Astroworld and football team of the rapper’s childhood.

He is one of several musicians and renowned celebrities who the company has worked with on designs. Michael Jordan and Drake have previously launched popular collections with Nike.

When did the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 retro low mocha release?

From 3pm USA time on Thursday July 21st, the new Air Jordan 1s by Travis Scott will be available to purchase. Fans can click the ‘Notify Me’ button on the Nike website to ensure they are reminded of the launch.

Due to the popularity of the kicks, those wanting a pair are encouraged to head to the site several minutes before doors open, otherwise they could miss out on getting their hands on the trainers.

The fresh sneakers can be purchased across Europe in-store, online and on the Nike SNKRS app. With 2.4 million entries in just 30 minutes, they are set to be snapped up incredibly fast!

View Instagram Post

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK