











YouTuber Trisha Paytas had an alleged fling with Jon Hill in 2019. It was recently announced by Jon’s ex-wife Jaclyn that he has passed away on her Instagram story, leading saddened fans to ask about his relationship history.

Beauty blogger Jaclyn Hill and Jon were married for nine years before going their separate ways in 2018. Two years later, Trisha Paytas posted a series of videos online which showed her and Jon kissing, as per Distractify.

She revealed their romance via her Instagram story, before also posting a photo to her feed with the caption: “Can’t wait to get pregnant tonight @jonhill822 I F$&KING LOVE UUUUUUUUU.”

So what actually happened between Trisha and Jon? Has she spoken out since the news of Jon’s passing? We’ve got all the information fans need, from their online romance to how fans reacted at the time.

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

Trisha Paytas and Jon Hill

Trisha and Jon were thought to be dating when she uploaded a series of photos of them cuddling and kissing on to Instagram story in 2019. She also posted an image of them to her page saying she “can’t wait to get pregnant”.

It was the beginning of months of drama between Trisha and Jon’s ex-wife Jaclyn, a fellow YouTuber. Trisha and Jon spent multiple days partying together, which she later explained started with him initially DMing her before Christmas.

As per Centennial Beauty, the two spent hours talking every day before she asked Jon to visit her in Los Angeles so she wouldn’t have to spend the holidays alone, and to Trisha’s surprise, he was on a flight the next day.

She apologized to beauty blogger Jaclyn

When Trisha uploaded the photos, Jaclyn was tweeting about making corn dip and mac and cheese, which fans found hilarious at the time. However, Jon and Jaclyn are thought to have ended their marriage on good terms.

Trisha apologized to Jaclyn in 2021 for how she treated her online the year previous. She said when she lashed out she was “in a bad (high af) place” and admitted that her “hate” towards Jaclyn last year was “from a place of jealousy”.

Jaclyn revealed to a fan that she has never had a problem with Trisha, who responded:

“Me being nasty towards you is the most embarrassing thing ever. You’ve always been sweet to me before and literally did nothing….like I really am sorry af. And I just always wanted to be your friend.”

Beauty blogger Jaclyn responded by saying she felt “emotional” over Trisha’s apology before saying that it was never easy for her to see what the fellow YouTuber said previously about her.

Trisha is now expecting a baby

Trisha is currently pregnant and has shared several snaps of her belly on Instagram. She announced in February this year that she is expecting her first child with husband Moses Hacmon.

The couple had been trying to get pregnant since October 2020, and managed to conceive through IVF treatments. In a 2016 video posted to their channel, Trisha explained that they were diagnosed with PID (Pelvic Inflammatory Disease).

She started dating Israeli artist Moses in 2020, before the pair got engaged that same year. They were married by 2021 and are now parents-to-be. In an April gender reveal video, they announced that they are having a girl.

View Instagram Post

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK