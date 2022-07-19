Tristan holding hands with mystery woman has fans 'losing count' of romances













Last week it was announced to PEOPLE via a private source that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson would be expecting a second child this November via surrogate. Fans were shocked at the fact that he has just been spotted, once again, with another woman, and they looked pretty cosy.

On Monday, the 31-year-old Chicago Bulls player was seen holding hands with a mystery woman while in Greece and fans now say they are “losing count” of his partners.

Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Tristan was spotted with a new lady

Tristan was spotted walking down a street in Greece with a lady we don’t recognise but they seemed pretty loved up as they held hands during the romantic walk.

The photo was obtained by TMZ, and in it, Thompson wears a floral shirt, black pants and white sneakers as he and the woman, who is in a form-fitting patterned dress, hold hands at 5 a.m. after a night out in Mykonos.

TMZ also shared that just hours before, Thompson was at a local club, Bonbonniere.

Fans were quick to share their shock and concern on Twitter when the news broke with some pretty choice tweets, one which read, “I’m literally losing count of all the girls this ‘man’ dates”.

Khloe and Tristan are expecting their second child together

The latest outing comes just a few days after it was revealed that the pair are expecting their second child together this year via surrogate. They already share a four-year-old daughter together, True.

A representative for Khloe told PEOPLE on July 13,

We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.

A source also told PEOPLE that despite the pair expecting a second child together:

Khloé and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters.

Tristan recently had a child with someone else

Tristan is quickly becoming a busy father with a lot of responsibilities as he confirmed in January that he had fathered a child with Maralee Nicholson his story:

I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.

The Chicago Bulls player apologized to the Kardashians star at the time, writing:

Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.

He and Kardashian started dating in 2016 and welcomed daughter True in 2018. Thompson is also dad to son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig.