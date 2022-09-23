









OnlyFans star Juanita Belle has reportedly been spotted leaving a party with Khloe Kardashian‘s baby daddy Tristan Thompson. If you recognise her name, you may have come across her on TikTok or Instagram.

The two were spotted leaving a Los Angeles nightclub together, Page Six reports, a day before Khloe shared a personal post featuring her and Tristan’s son, who was brought into the world by a surrogate.

Juanita and Tristan have yet to confirm they’re dating but romance rumors have inevitably sparked. Let’s get to know OnlyFans star Juanita, who boasts more than two million followers on Instagram alone.

Meet Juanita Belle

Juanita Belle, aka Juanita JVC, is an OnlyFans model from California. The 24-year-old is a business owner who runs JCV SWIM, a swimwear company that also offers handmade jewelry.

She spends a lot of her time making money on social media but is also a regular party-goer. Juanita has been spotted mingling with celebrities on multiple occasions, including Giveon’s album launch.

Juanita’s OnlyFans bio simply reads: “Here is where you’ll see me more.” According to her Instagram page she goes by the nickname “Wawa” and has travelled to Miami, Dubai and Costa Rica among other destinations.

Juanita and Tristan Thompson

The OnlyFans model and NBA player Tristan were spotted leaving a Los Angeles party on Wednesday, September 21, although Page Six reports they didn’t arrive at Jack Harlow’s concert afterparty together. However, the duo reportedly left West Hollywood’s The Nice Guy in the NBA player’s Maybach SUV.

Fans have left comments such as “Tristan’s newest one” on her TikTok videos. Juanita and Tristan have both been contacted by Reality Titbit for comment as neither have confirmed they are dating.

Inside her TikTok and IG

Juanita JCV has 2.2 million followers on Instagram and more than 65,000 on TikTok. Her OnlyFans page features more than 250 posts and she charges subscribers $14.99 a month to view her content.

She gives fans a close insight into her daily life, from joining TikTok trends such as This Is My First Drink to performing viral dances on the platform. Chilling out on yachts or fancy cars is a regular occurrence on her social media profiles!

Her first video on Instagram from 2018 shows her sitting by a pool at Sunny Lux Life in Hollywood. She appears to have joined TikTok in 2020, when she joined in with the Throw it Back challenge.

