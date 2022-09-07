Tristan Thompson gushes over 'lookalike' son Prince's first day of school











It’s back-to-school season and Tristan Thompson is already sending his eldest son, Prince, off on his first day of school. He celebrated the special milestone with an adorable photo online.

Thompson shares Prince with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig. The athlete is also the father of daughter True, four, and son Theo, eight months, with exes Khloé Kardashian and Maralee Nichols, respectively.

His fourth child and a baby boy, whose name has not yet been revealed, was born via surrogate with Khloé last month.

Tristan sends off ‘Young King’ Prince to school

On September 6, the NBA star celebrated an important milestone in his oldest child’s life. He took to Instagram to share it with his 3.7 million followers. He shared a photo posing with his five-year-old “twin” son, Prince Oliver. They both flashed big smiles on an exciting day.

Looking like the cool dad and sporting a Supreme t-shirt and black pants for the occasion, he captioned: “My young King’s first day,” adding a crown, and stationary emojis to commemorate the important day.

Prince also kept it casual wearing a Moschino shirt and green shorts. He also wore a Grogo-print backpack that had his name printed on the front.

Throughout the past couple of weeks, the 31-year-old has been spending time with his eldest son, as he has begun teaching him how to play basketball. Will this mean he’s destined to follow in his father’s steps?

Years in the spotlight and in the headlines, Kardashian fans did remind the NBA player to share special photos of his other children online too. However, it was Prince’s first day at school, whereas his youngest children are not at that age yet.

Proud dad Tristan is likely to gush over True when she starts school this fall as well.

A follower commented: “Twinning! So cute Thanks for being there for him on this day that he’ll always remember.”

Another fan added: “What about all the others?”

A third penned: “You have 3 more. Keep them in mind as well.”

A father of four

Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin

Fans might have gotten to know the Canadian athlete for his on-and-off relationship with reality TV star Khloé Kardashian. The NBA player officially became a dad of four earlier in August when news of his second child with the beauty mogul via surrogate was announced.

Tristan welcomed his first child, Prince Oliver, in 2006, though the couple had split shortly after announcing her pregnancy. He later met and began dating Khloé Kardashian.

Although the relationship between Tristan and Khloé broke down around the time True was born. It came after videos and images surfaced of Tristan kissing Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Tristan and Khloé reconciled during quarantine, but ended up calling it quits in 2022. After getting back together initially and choosing to expand their family, news broke Tristan was involved in a secret paternity scandal with model Maralee Nichols. The model became pregnant after the night of Tristan’s 30th birthday celebration. The athlete then publicly apologized to Khloé in a lengthy statement on his Instagram.

His fourth child, a baby boy was born last month via surrogate. Neither parent has announced the moniker of their bundle of joy just yet. This became Tristan and Khloé’s second child. The due will co-parent the newborn despite no longer being romantically linked.

