Tristan Thompson met a mystery woman, who he shared a hug with, while an episode of The Kardashians saw Khloe have a practice date with Scott Disick. Khloe and Tristan share two children together but have split.

Khloe Kardashian does not currently have a boyfriend, but she jokily turned to her sister’s baby father, Scott Disick, who asked her to go on a practice date. He offered to do it so that she would see what dating is really like.

When The Kardashians season 3 episode 2, which showed the date, came out, Tristan was spotted embracing a mystery woman following lunch at a woodlands park. She appears to have brunette hair but has not been named.

Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Tristan Thompson meets a mystery woman

Tristan Thompson met up with a mystery woman on Wednesday, June 1 after enjoying lunch at Joey in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles. He kept a low profile in a dark hoodie and sweatpants, as he embraced the lady in question.

He had just gone for a meal with her and a male friend. The mystery woman wore a large Gucci tote slung over her shoulder and appeared to be laughing with Khloe’s baby daddy during the meet-up.

Khloe Kardashian confirmed the pair are not back together again earlier this month, despite recent rumors that they’ve decided to give their love yet another try. In other news, she’s being asked to practice for future dates.

Khloe Kardashian practices for future boyfriend

Khloe was seen joking about a practice date with Scott on The Kardashians. He invited her on a date, to which she picked up on his coughing: “I pray you don’t do this on dates. It is what it is with me, but it is disgusting.”

He joked about taking Khloé out so she could see how he is on dates, and said, “Why don’t we go on a date so you can see what it is like? So you get the practice and then when you meet somebody…”

“I am going to be honest with you. If I went on a date with anyone that hacked the way you did, I would leave during the date. I can’t handle that if I am dating someone,” Khloe said to Scott, who has children with her sister, Kourtney.

Khloe and Tristan are co-parenting

Khloe and Tristan are currently co-parenting their two children, daughter True, five, and son, Tatum, five months. The former couple kept the name of their son, who was born via surrogacy, under wraps but have confirmed his identity.

The Hulu star dated Tristan on and off from 2016 to 2021. She recently snapped back at ‘exhausting’ Tristan Thompson rumors built on ‘lies’ on Instagram, as fans thought they had gotten back together again.

One online user speculated whether Khloe and Tristan are back together and “soft-launching” their reported rekindled relationship after Kim publicly showed her support at Tristan’s games.

“Stop pushing this narrative. It’s tiring,” Khloe wrote, snapping back at the false relationship rumors. “But I suppose you guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what’s the point,” she added.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU AND DISNEY PLUS NOW