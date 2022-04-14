Tristan Thompson's designer lifestyle is a hoop higher than Khloe K's fortune













Tristan Thompson is known for many reasons, from being a pro basketball player for the Clevland Cavaliers to being Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy. The Canadian pro basketballer has made a ridiculous amount of money by just 31 years old and has had a very successful career playing for the NBA.

Reality Titbit has all the details on the athlete’s net worth as well as how he became an NBA player and his early years leading up to his signing. Check it out.

Tristan Thompson. Picture: Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Through the Years | KUWTK | E!

Tristan Thompson’s net worth explored

At just 31 years old, according to celebritynetworth, Tristan is worth approximately $45 million, making him $5 million richer than his baby momma, Khloe. Most of this has come through his career as a basketball player for the Clevland Cavaliers.

Aside from playing for the Cavaliers, Thompson has also competed internationally for Canada where he won a bronze medal at the 2008 FIBA America under 18 championships.

Also, in the first ten years of playing for the NBA, Tristan made a whopping $110 million as a general salary alone.

Tristan’s professional basketball career

Tristan was drafted by the Cavaliers in 2011 and at the time he was the highest-drafted Canadian born player in NBA history.

He was signed on a rookie contract with the team in December 2011 and during his first game scored 12 points having been off the bench for just 17 minutes.

He finished his first-ever season with averages of 8.2 points and 6.5 rebounds in 60 games as well as earning the title of All-Rookie Second team honours, making him the first-ever Canadian to achieve this in the NBA.

He stayed with the team and in 2015 signed a new five-year contract with them for a whopping $82 million. That year he helped the Cavaliers reach the NBA finals for a second time.

Tristan’s early life as a baller

Tristan was born in Toronto, Canada, on March 13, 1991, and is the oldest of four boys to his parents Trevor and Andrea Thompson. They originally come from Jamaica, meaning Tristan holds Jamaican heritage.

He fell in love with basketball when he played at Saint Benedict’s Preparatory School during his freshman and sophomore years. After he completed his senior year he went on to play for the University of Texas where he won the Wayman Tisdale Award for USBWA National Freshman Of The Year.

He won multiple awards for his athletic ability during his time at college and almost immediately after he finished, he was signed to play for the Clevland Cavaliers.

