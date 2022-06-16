











When Tristan Thompson attempted to split the money with her for a house she originally paid for, The Kardashians fans began to blow up with anger. It comes after she banned him from their home following a paternity scandal.

When The Kardashians aired its final episode of the season on Hulu, it was met with worldwide fury. Although many fans who watch the show are totally here for the drama, there are also several who genuinely care for Khloe K.

Following the drama involving Tristan getting another woman pregnant, Khloe dumped him and decided not to let him contribute towards a house payment. The majority of viewers are now clapping her for that decision!

OMG: Khloe Kardashian is on the dating scene after Tristan Thompson drama

Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Tristan offers payment towards house

Tristan offered to pay towards Khloe’s home, after building the place from scratch and planning to move in together. However, she later found out he was expecting a baby with Maralee Nichols and broke up with him.

It was back in 2020 when the former couple, who are both parents to youngster True, decided they would buy a home together. She has since purchased a mansion next door to her mother Kris, where she planned to have a second child.

While the space was originally being designed with Tristan’s presence in mind – there was even meant to be a man cave built just for him – Khloe had to go back to the drawing board when they called it quits.

Harmonious Live! | Teaser | Disney+

As much as I don’t think Khloe should’ve taken Tristan back after the first time, I love that she listened to her gut and didn’t let him contribute towards the house payment. Ladies, ALWAYS listen to that voice that tells you something isn’t right! #TheKardashians — A 🤍 (@dcmbrthrtyone) June 16, 2022

Khloe says no to splitting money

Khloe refused Tristan’s offer to put in a house payment. It comes after she began packing up her things and revealing that the property was “meant to be hers and Tristan’s family home”, which she built with both him and True in mind.

The reality star revealed on The Kardashians: “Tristan wanted to split the down payment and I said I don’t want to.” Khloe added, “Mom was like, ”Let him do it, he wants to do it.” I said I don’t want to, it’s my house, I want this for me.’

She then went on to discuss in the episode, released on June 15th, that she thinks Tristan would not have told her about having a baby with another woman. Khloe said in a confessional:

I’m not sure that there’s one thing that hurts more than the other in a situation like this. Everything is an act of betrayal, everything is a lie, everything is manipulation, it’s deceit. Did Tristan have every opportunity to tell me? Yes. Was Tristan going to tell me if there wasn’t a baby involved? Absolutely not, and that shows a lot about his character. The entire thing is despicable.

Many fans clapped Khloe for refusing Tristan’s payment offer, with some thinking she said no because she may have had a gut instinct about his actions. Despite her mom Kris’ urge to accept the offer, Khloe was adamant to refuse.

GET TO KNOW: Meet Stevie J, the Grammy winner’s net worth and life explored

Fan anger towards Tristan’s offer

When Khloe opened up about Tristan’s house down payment offer, viewers were shocked that they were even building a home together following multiple cheating scandals. Some couldn’t believe Tristan’s “audacity” to offer her money.

One fan wrote: “Khloe did all this for her house only to let Tristan move in??”

Another said: “Them saying Tristan wanted to get in on signing the house. I called it episode 1.”

“All I wanna see this episode is Tristan walking out the house with a box looking sad! #TheKardashians“, wrote a viewer.

One user said: “Khloe paying millions of dollars to get her dream home built to expand her family and to live a happy life with Tristan and True with more children, just for her to move in and pack his stuff out immediately, that’s so sad.”

Lol Tristan wanted to split the house Khloe paid and build? The AUDACITY 💀#TheKardashians — i work for the fbi (@du_manue) June 16, 2022

WATCH NEW EPISODES OF THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU AND DISNEY+ EVERY THURSDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK