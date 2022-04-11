True fact: Only a Kardashian kids birthday party features casual horses













Let’s be real, sometimes we all wish we were the Kardashian kids with the lavish parties the clan throw for their children, it’s hard not to be jealous, and Khloe’s most recent party for True is one we are definitely jealous of. Even as adults, Khloe’s all-out, kitten themed fourth birthday party for her daughter was something we all secretly wish we were invited to.

Khloe shared the events of the unreal birthday bash via her Instagram story where we could see True and her cousin’s and aunty’s all enjoy the kitten fuelled, bouncy castle, face painting and hair braiding birthday.

Reality Titbit has all the details on the party as well as aunty Kendal casually rocking up with her horse.

RELATED: Khloe Kardashian celebrates new series with corset gown – but all eyes are on True

Would I Lie To You? | Idiots Season Trailer | The CW BridTV 9453 Would I Lie To You? | Idiots Season Trailer | The CW https://i.ytimg.com/vi/y1u0Zl-v7Zw/hqdefault.jpg 990540 990540 center 22403

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA

True’s kitten themed birthday party

Khloe went all out for her daughter’s fourth birthday with absolutely no expenses shared at their Los Angeles home. Aside from the adorable mom-daughter matching Christian Dior outfits, there were loads of other amazing things for the kids and adults to enjoy.

There were squishmallow mascots, hair braiding stations, face-painting stations, literal kittens to play with and a huge hot pink bouncy castle slide and ball pit.

Khloe and her other siblings all took to their Instagram accounts throughout the day to showcase the special moments and it seemed the four-year-old and her cousins loved every second of it.

Khloe Kardashian playing “Wild Side” at her daughter True’s birthday party. 🎊🎂 pic.twitter.com/81Ki4yujoh — BU Media (@bu_media) April 10, 2022

The whole Kardashian crew showed up

There were lots of guests at the party, among them were some of True’s closest cousins like Dream, five, Penelope, nine, North, eight, Chicago, four and Stormi, four – to name a few.

Throughout the day we could see True spending time playing with all of her cousins but one super cute moment was when she and Stormi were caught dancing together with the squishmallow mascot.

Kim also posted a hilarious story of True and her son Psalm arguing over who was the tallest. True’s uncle Rob also sent her an incredible gift that Khloe shared, which was personalised Candy for True that had her face on.

Aunty Kendal rocked up with her horse

What was probably the most surprising – and hilarious – moment of the party was when Kim posted a video on her Instagram story of Kendal casually walking her horse into the party.

Kim said in the video, “When aunty Kendal comes over with her…pet” to which she panned the camera around to show a trail of horse manure across Khloe’s path.

The video was hilarious as you could hear Kim sarcastically whispering funny comments in the background like “there goes the grass…” as Kendal’s horse ate up Khloe’s garden.

Happy birthday to you! Khloe Kardashian publicou no Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/vaOAzvyghU — midias IKJB (@IKJBmidias) April 10, 2022

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK