Khloé Kardashian has shared adorable photos of her 4-year-old daughter True channeling the Spice Girls’ power and it’s making fans Wannabe her so badly!

The Kardashians finale episode of season 2 gave viewers an insight into the first time that True got to meet her new brother. In the episode, Khloé introduces True to her brother via FaceTime, saying: “Do you think he’s cute?” True is later seen with her brother in person in a scene where she stares lovingly at her brother.

Let’s take a look at the adorable pictures of True posing and dancing in her t-shirt which features the iconic 90s girl group.

Courtesy of Disney+ Media Player/Hulu

True Thompson channelling Spice Girls in adorable clip

Khloé Kardashian, 38, shared a string of photos and a video of her daughter, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson dancing around the house in a Spice Girls t-shirt. Kardashian captioned the Instagram post, “Spice Up Your Life.”

In the first photo, True has a big cheesy grin as she shows off her new shirt, with the popular 90s girl group’s album cover printed on the front. The next snap shows True channeling her inner Spice Girl as she strikes a pose in her house. In the image that follows, she can be seen laying in bed next to Kim’s son Psalm, 3, as she looks down at her shirt and admires it.

Khloé then posted a video of True giving out her best dance moves to Pharrell Williams’ hit song, Happy, as she ran around a playground. Dancing beside True is her cousin, Chicago West who is also grooving to the music.

Chicago wore a pink top and joggers whilst True paired her Spice Girls tee with some black cycling shorts. Kim Kardashian’s daughter, 4, and True even attempt the splits together, as Khloé giggles away in the background.

Khloe Kardashian becomes iconic Dance Mom

True’s dancing is absolutely adorable and Khloé is the perfect Dance Mom as she has previously captured True having a bit of a boogie! Earlier this month, she posted a video on her Instagram Story of True and her niece Dream Kardashian, 5, dancing to Suéltate from Sing 2. At the start of the clip, the duo is crouched on the floor, posing with finger guns before they leap into the air and begin dancing.

Khloé captioned the video: “These girls are so silly.”

In the next clip, they have a mini dance party to Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance With Somebody. The mini-dancers held hands and started spinning in circles as they sang along. They then pose side by side and nod at each other before True dances toward her mom, with Dream, following behind.

They later grooved to Beyoncé’s hit anthem Break My Soul. Khloé laughs along and cheers the girls yelling, “Yeah! Nobody can break our souls!” What an iconic Dance Mom.

