Twitter defends Molly Mae as she's roasted over decor 'monstrosity' in mansion













Molly Mae’s £3.5 million mansion is the topic of the day again. The star moved into the home following the house robbery that she and her beau Tommy fury suffered last October. Sharing snippets of her dream home, the reality star has encountered some negative comments over a doormat, but fans have been backing her up.

Through her Instagram account, she shared her latest find for her brand-new home, a doormat. But not any doormat, it was a Harry Potter-themed one from B&M. No luxuries this time, it cost her £7.99. A bargain one must say.

OMG: Kourtney slammed for ‘hypocritical’ message as fans call out Kardashian clan

A stunning house with a ‘monstrosity’ in it

The creative director for fashion brand PrettyLittleThing has gone all out and bought her first house with her boyfriend, Tommy Fury. It’s reported the lavish home is priced at £3.5 million.

Known for her luxurious lifestyle, who would’ve thought that a doormat would create such a buzz?

It all started when the ex-Love Islander had been roasted by a fan, who laughed at the reality star simply for having chosen a B&M home accessory over a luxurious one.

“I love Molly Mae but how is she spending £3.5 million on a stunning house and then putting this monstrosity in it,” she tweeted.

The now-deleted tweet gathered 22.1k likes in less than 24 hours. However, it has also accumulated hundreds of replies from fans that have been defending her. Basically, “because it’s her house and she can design it how she wants.”

LOL: Paris Hilton proves “I really don’t think, I just walk” in hilarious Coachella video

Molly-Mae fans are backing up the ex Love Islander

@sophxthompson I honestly don't understand why the big deal is over a doormat that @mollymaehague and @tommytntfury have outside there £3.5 million pound House they live in the house not on the doorstep its just a mat I don't understand why the post digging them is pic.twitter.com/7yEZXEDU4u — di (@dianew2021) April 26, 2022

Molly Mae might have said and done controversial things in the past, but this time fans things have gone her way. During the last 24-Molly-Mae-hours, fans have been responding to the tweet by defending the reality star.

I actually feel sorry for molly mae, she gets dragged for posting her luxurious stuff then gets dragged for having a b&m door mat the girl literally cannot win https://t.co/a7u0bBm2QI — lauren (@laurennewark1) April 26, 2022

Can you give this girl a break omg? https://t.co/G3qeU01GYX — Lola (@abi4evaa) April 26, 2022

Other fans have taken matters into Hogwarts’ consideration and replied: “Only a muggle would say this!”

OUCH: Shailene Woodley and Aaron break up again and this time she’s “done”

Inside Molly Mae’s stunning home

On March 21st, the reality TV star announced that she had finally found and signed off her dream home with her two-year-old boyfriend, Tommy Fury.

Through her Instagram home account @mollymaison_, Molly has been posting little snippets of her extravagant and luxurious home.

Looking at the photos that the influencer has shared so far, she has opted for a modern-zen design with large spaces.

The house has an indoor bar area, a massive closet, and an enormous black front door that contrasts the walls of the white house.

Needless to say, she’s got good taste!