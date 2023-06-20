The romantic pairing no one had on their bingo card for 2023 comes to an end as Avril Lavigne and Tyga part ways on ‘good terms’.

Earlier this year, music fans were shocked by the crossover of Canadian pop-rock princess Avril and Compton-born rapper Tyga, real name Micheal Ray Stevenson. The former couple were first linked in late February and early March this year after appearing at Paris Fashion Week together.

Let’s take a look at how their relationship unfolded and a glance over their complicated dating history.

Couple made debut at Paris Fashion Week

On February 6, 2023, Avril and Tyga made a surprise appearance at the Mugler x Hunter Schafer party for Paris Fashion Week. They were seen kissing and holding hands at the event, signalling that more than friendship was on the cards.

This came as a surprise to fans of the Girlfriend hitmaker given that she was engaged to fellow musician Mod Sun just weeks before being spotted with Tyga. In February, Mod Sun, whose real name is Derek Ryan Smith, admitted he felt “broken” after Avril suddenly called off their engagement.

“In 1 week my entire life completely changed,” rapper Mod Sun reportedly wrote on Instagram in a since-deleted post. “I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken.”

Tyga and Avril break up on ‘good terms’

On June 20, just four months after they were first romantically linked, TMZ broke the news that Avril and Tyga had called it quits.

A source informed the media outlet that they allegedly parted ways a few weeks back, mutually deciding they were ready to breakup. They reportedly ended the relationship on “good terms” and are thought to remain friends.

Avril Lavigne has just come off her tour whilst Tyga is in the middle of making new music. This follows the announcement that Tyga is working on a new project with Travis Barker. The Rack City rapper and Blink-182 drummer are said to be collaborating, having been spotted at Barker’s studio several times this spring.

Tyga and Avril Lavigne’s complicated dating history explored

When news of Tyga and Avril Lavigne’s relationship broke earlier this year, there was much interest in how the two musicians met. This led to many internet sleuths uncovering all the times Tyga and Avril have crossed paths, notably in their previous romantic relationships. It largely centers on how the two music stars have been involved with the Kardashian-Jenner family. Let’s just say, things get seriously messy.

Tyga reportedly started dating Kylie Jenner around 2014, when the lip kit queen was just 17 years old. Kris was quick to shut down such reports. But in August 2015, when Kylie turned 18, they went public with their relationship. Tyga even gifted Kylie a Ferrari for her significant birthday. They eventually called it quits for good in 2017.

Blac Chyna, who shares Dream Kardashian with Rob Kardashian, Kylie’s half-brother, also dated Tyga. They were an item from 2011 onwards, welcoming a child together, King Cairo, around 2012. Chyna and Tyga called it quits in 2014, just before the rapper was romantically linked to Kylie.

Avril is thrown in the mix through her link to Brody Jenner, Kylie’s older half-brother. Avril and Brody dated from 2011 and were serious about one another. They even attended Kim Kardashian’s infamous wedding to Kris Humphries together on August 20, 2011.

Safe to say, some netizens are glad this ‘Complicated’ relationship link has now run its course.