











Tyler Stanaland is one of the 11 new Oppenheim Group real estate brokers to join the new Netflix series, Selling The OC. Aside from learning about his family history of brokers, fans have been more interested in learning about his famous, well-loved wife and actress, Brittany Snow.

Brittany has made a name for herself across the globe after being cast in leading roles in some of the biggest chick-flick movies of our time. Throughout her impressive career and continual roles in movies like Pitch Perfect, Snow has managed to bag herself an impressive net worth.

Photo by Sean Mathis/Getty Images for SXSW

Brittany Snow’s net worth

According to celebritynetworth, Brittany has managed to earn herself a whopping $9 million. The 36-year-old actress has made money throughout her career on the screens.

Brittany started acting as a teenager when she landed a recurring part as Susan Lemay on Guiding Light, she then earned a starring role on American Dreams on NBC.

The actress then made her film debut alongside Vin Diesel in The Pacifier in 2005. She upped her star with a part in teen comedy John Tucker Must Die before scoring the role of Amber Von Tussle in the movie adaptation of Hairspray.

Snow has gone on to show her impressive vocal abilities in the Box Office hit and film series Pitch Perfect and it appears that she is squill going strong in her acting career.

Brittany has won awards for her acting

Brittany’s impressive skills as an actress haven’t gone unrecognized as she has won many awards for her work on the screens.

Snow was nominated for a Young Artist Award and several Teen Choice awards for her three-year performance as Meg Pryor on American Dreams.

She also went on to win a Hollywood Film Festival Award for “Ensemble of the Year” for her outstanding performance in Hairspray.

It appears that she isn’t done yet either, as she was cast in the new 2022 movie, X. Brittany is also dabbling in directing as she is set to direct an upcoming 2023 movie that will be released on Netflix.

Tyler Stanaland’s net worth

Snow’s husband as of August 2020 has also made an impressive amount of money through his real estate career, however, it is nothing on his wife’s.

According to walikali.com, Tyler has an estimated net worth of $400,000. He has made this through his career as a broker, selling luxury beachfront properties in and around Orange County.

He received his real estate license at 18 through working for his dad’s brokerage, however, he also has a passion for surfing, a career path he also considered.

