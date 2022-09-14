Valerie Bertinelli selling shoes from Tom Vitale wedding to banish 'bad memories'











Valerie Bertinelli has announced she’s selling some Tiffany & Co rings and the Jimmy Choo shoes she wore at her wedding to Tom Vitale after filing for divorce.

The Food Network host said a lot of “bad memories” are attached to the items – but hopefully they’ll bring someone else a lot of joy.

The 62-year-old actress and presenter married Vitale in 2011 and they separated in November 2021. She officially filed for divorce in May.

And it looks like she’s been busy sorting through her possessions in a bid to detach herself from that period of her life.

Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Up for sale

Valerie, who was previously married to Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007, shared pictures of the pricey items on her Instagram account.

While the exact value of the items is unknown, Jimmy Choo shoes retail for as much as $8,000 and rings on the Tiffany website are currently going for as much as $35,000.

Valerie wrote: “Dropped a few things off with @therealreal. A couple of Tiffany rings that have some bad memories attached and a pair of shoes I wore to a wedding in January 2011 They should be up in a couple of weeks!”

View Instagram Post

Her son Wolfgang, who she shares with Van Halen, commented: “Love you, Ma”.

The Real Real is a luxury marketplace.

Time for change

As well as getting rid of the items that bring her bad memories, Valerie is also selling her Hollywood Hills home.

She listed it last month for $2.5 million, reports People.

The luxury home sits on a famous mountaintop stretch and has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

It’s a single-level ranch-style house that Dirt reports she bought for $1.92 million.

The property is 2,500-square-feet and boasts beautiful views of the San Fernando Valley.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Never again

Following her split from Vitale, Valerie said she has no desire to ever get married again.

She said on The Today Show in June: “I am gonna be more than happy to be happily divorced and spend the rest of my life alone.

“I’ll be happy that way. Well, with my six cats and my dog and my son, and hopefully one day grandchildren.”

And when asked if she ever sees herself looking for love again, she added: “Oh, God no.

“Because of the challenges that I’m going through right now, because divorce sucks. I can’t imagine ever trusting anyone again to let into my life. So I have some trust issues that I’m sure I’m going to have to get past.”

