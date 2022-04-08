Vanessa Lachey started dating Nick the same year he and Jessica Simpson divorced













Netflix series Love Is Blind was such a success that it was renewed for a second season in February 2022. The show, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey saw participants take part in a social experiment all in a bid to find ‘the one’ without ever seeing them before their wedding day.

At the end of Love is Blind season 2, Nick and Vanessa announced that a brand new social experiment based dating show would be launching on April 6th and finally, The Ultimatum has now launched on Netflix. During the show, the couple revealed some details about their own relationship and marriage, so let’s find out more about Vanessa Lachey and Jessica Simpson.

Nick Lachey was married to Jessica Simpson

During The Ultimatum, Vanessa and Nick Lachey spoke of how hard it was for them to form a relationship in the public eye, especially given that Nick was previously in a “very public marriage” and had “a very public divorce“.

Vanessa said: “I had to go through all that s**t very publicly and it was very hard for us… It wasn’t until the moment that he was like ‘I’m gonna let it go’ and I said ‘I’m gonna let it go’ and we truly committed to each other.“

In the late 1990s, Nick Lachey was in boyband 98 Degrees and in 2002, he married Jessica Simpson. From 2003 to 2005, Nick and Jessica were the stars of their own reality MTV series – Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica.

Nick and Jessica divorced in 2006.

Vanessa Lachey reveals she gave Nick an ultimatum

Vanessa and Nick Lachey have faced their fair share of bumps in the road in regard to their relationship as US Weekly reports that Nick “laid eyes” on Vanessa when he was still with Jessica Simpson. The pair have been together since 2006.

Speaking to the cast of The Ultimatum, Vanessa explained that when she was 29, she gave Nick an ultimatum.

After five years of dating, Vanessa asked Nick what they were doing as a couple. She then moved in with him and said that she renovated his whole bachelor pad.

Speaking on The Ultimatum episode 1, Vanessa said: “If I’m being completely transparent and candid, we took a break. We both saw one other person and we realised that if we got out of our own way, we could be amazing together.” But, it took seeing someone else to get perspective for Nick and Vanessa.

Jessica Simpson remarried in 2014

After going through a very public divorce from Nick Lachey, Jessica Simpson was $12M down as the two didn’t sign a prenup agreement.

However, just as Nick moved on with Vanessa, Jessica also moved on and got married again in 2014.

She and American football player Eric Johnson tied the knot eight years ago and have three children together. Follow Eric @ericjohnsonalrighhhht and Jessica @jessicasimpson.

