Victoria Justice's romantic history and seriously famous actors she's dated













Victoria Justice stars in Netflix’s new rom-com, A Perfect Pairing, but who has she been linked to in real life? She’s had some famous boyfriends over the years.

Netflix has added a new rom-com to their selection: A Perfect Pairing. Starring Victoria Justice as Lola, an LA wine-company executive, she takes a trip to a sheep farm Down Under to please a new major client. She winds up meeting and falling for Max (Adam Lemos), a mysterious local.

The pair make an adorable couple, but who has stolen the heart of Victoria over the years?

Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage,

Who has Victoria Justice been linked to?

Cole Sprouse

At the age of 11, Victoria had her first kiss ever with Cole Sprouse in 2004 while filming The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody. She only appeared in one episode, but they briefly dated afterwards.

From left, Dylan Sprouse, Cole Sprouse and Victoria Justice play at the Nintendo “Dragon Quest IX: Sentinels of the Starry Skies” Celebrity Sneak-Peek Event, on Monday, June 28, 2010, in Los Angeles. (Vince Bucci / AP Images for Nintendo America)

Josh Hutcherson

In 2008, Victoria was spotted hanging out with Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson throughout 2008. They never confirmed the relationship but, by March 2009, reports surfaced that they had split up.

Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for St. Jude

Ryan Rottman

From 2011 to 2013, the Victorious star dated actor Ryan Rottman. They had a nine-year age gap, but broke up in December 2013.

“It happened a while ago,” US Weekly reported at the time. “They are at different points in their life and both had been travelling. They’ve both moved on.”

Actors Victoria Justice and Ryan Rottman attend the Muscle Milk Fitness Retreat on June 3, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.

Pierson Fode

She moved on to a romance with Pierson Fode after meeting on the set of Naomi And Ely’s No-Kiss List in December 2013. They went their separate ways after two years of dating, although she reportedly attended his birthday party in 2015 after breaking up so they were seemingly on good terms.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Reeve Carney

Yet another on-set relationship: Victoria and Reeve met on the Rocky Horror Picture Show remake in 2016; the pair had a ten-year age difference.

They made their first couple appearance at a Just Jared Christmas party and were “taking cute pics in the photo booth”, although their break-up wasn’t known until Reeve started dating Eva Noblezada some time in 2019.

Photo By Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic