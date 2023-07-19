The viral Fran Drescher and Kim photo is still being talked about a week after the unlikely pairing were spotted at a Dolce & Gabbana event in Italy together. Fran and Kim posed for a picture but had met just seconds before it was taken. Kim ended up getting her best pout on for the iconic snapshot.

Kim Kardashian shared the snap to her Instagram story, describing Fran as her “fashion icon” who is “always on her mood board.” The reality star also said she “seriously loves this woman” in response to the image. Since the snap went viral a week ago, Fran has addressed what was really going on moments before the photo.

Fran Drescher and Kim’s photo

Fran Dresher and Kim Kardashian’s photo together didn’t make sense to fans, as the latter crossed a WGA picket line to film American Horror Story in May. Fran is president of the labor union for actors, SAG-AFTRA.

So when Kim shared the photo of them looking like best friends, it didn’t take long for Fran to address the viral photo at a press conference. On Thursday, the 160,000-member union decided to strike, following a month of negotiations.

Fran did not share the photo anywhere, with Kim only posting it to her Instagram Story, which lasts 24 hours. However, fans were quick to screenshot the snap, where Fran wore red lipstick and a black dress, and Kim wore a purple gown.

‘I had only met Kim seconds before’

Fran revealed at a SAG-ATRA press conference, as per Rolling Stone: “It had nothing to do with a party or having fun. It was work. I’m sure Kim would have rather been at home with her kids, too. But it was absolute work, it’s what we do.”

She also claimed she had met Kim seconds before the publicity photo, where Fran is seen smiling wide and Kim is pouting. Fran added: “I am a brand ambassador for a fashion company and so is Kim.”

Fran continued to reveal to the busy press conference attendees: “I was in hair and makeup three hours a day, walking in heels on cobblestones. Doing things like that, which is work. Not fun.”

Photo by Mike Cohen/Getty Images for The New York Times

Fans react to Fran and Kim Kardashian

When the unlikely snap of Fran and Kim did the rounds on social media, many were shocked. As Fran is president of the labor union for actors, SAG-AFTRA, Twitter users were confused as they voted to strike on Thursday.

One fan simply wrote on Twitter: “No way. This can’t be real.”

Another penned on social media: “Wait…what’s harder to believe, that Fran Drescher is Kim K’s fashion idol? Or that Kim actually has the Nanny on her mood boards?”

“Gotta admit I was pretty p*ssed when I saw that Fran Drescher and Kim Kardashian pic the other day, but her speech during this SAG-AFTRA livestream has turned me around. Go, Fran! #SAGAFTRAstrong #UnionSolidarity, said a fan.

