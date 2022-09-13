Vogue icon Anna Wintour has no interest in Keeping Up With The Kardashians











Kim Kardashian stole the show once again this weekend during the Fendi show at New York Fashion Week in that iconic sparkling gown – which I’m sure we have all seen by now. However, she has also made headlines for another reason as fans believe the mother of four was snubbed by Anna Wintour after seeing an “awkward” moment captured on film at the show.

The Vogue editor can be seen skipping over the runway and past Kim to go and hug Sarah Jessica Parker. The video has since gone viral on social media and fans can’t get over it.

The D’Amelio Show | Season 2 Official Trailer | Hulu BridTV 11212 The D’Amelio Show | Season 2 Official Trailer | Hulu https://i.ytimg.com/vi/m776DT9hq9c/hqdefault.jpg 1092313 1092313 center 22403

Photo by Hippolyte Petit/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian supposedly “snubbed” by Anna Wintour

In the clip which was taken on the Fendi runway, the 41-year-old reality star can be seen seated in the front row next to Sex and the City actor Sarah Jessica Parker.

As the two stand up and clap for the show’s finale, Kim notices Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour seated across the catwalk. Kim seems to mouth “hi” to Wintour, and SJP waves her hands at the fashion icon.

Wintour then heads over the runway to say hello to the pair but heads to SJP first and appears to snub Kim as she stands there awkwardly and smiles. Click here to see the video.

Fans labelled the video “awkward”

The video quickly went viral and has received more than 3.4 million views on TikTok as well as a whole load of comments from fans sharing their opinions on the “awkward” video.

One user commented, “Kim got humbled real quick.” Another chimed in saying, “This is like when you think someone’s waving at you but they’re not.” One fan simply said, “awkward. Lol”

However, some fans claimed the hug wasn’t a diss at all, considering Anna Wintour and Sarah Jessica Parker have a decades-long friendship. One TikTok user pointed out, “SJP and Anna Wintour genuinely look like they are long-time friends like they are the same age. Nothing to do with dissing Kim.”

SJP was an avid wearer of the Fendi Baguette bag

According to the Independent, the Fendi show was also a special occasion for one of their items in particular. The Baguette bag – a classic of the brands – celebrated its 25th anniversary during the New York Fashion Week show on September 9.

The bag, a rectangular purse, was often sported by Sarah Jessica Parker during her tenure as Carrie in Sex and the City. So the show would have been a throwback for the actress.

Other celebrities in attendance at the show included Naomi Watts, Winnie Harlow, Lori Harvey, Chloe Bailey, Maude Apatow, and Shay Mitchell.

The biggest moment of the show was when Linda Evangelista, who recently opened up about a cosmetic procedure that left her “permanently deformed,” returned to the catwalk for the first time in more than a decade.

The icon had the honor of closing the Fendi show. The 57-year-old model walked the runway in a dramatic Tiffany blue cape gown.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU FROM THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 22ND

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK