Travis Barker says Waldo Fernandez did a 'phenomenal job' on his home













Travis Barker welcomed Architectural Digest into his Calabasas home in 2022. The 46-year-old said that the vibe of his house is “zen” and gave viewers a complete tour showing his matcha station, Dior bikes, swimming pool, cement ping pong table and much more.

Kourtney Kardashian can be seen chilling out drinking matcha in her husband’s home during the AD tour. Travis also reveals where he, Kourt and all of their kids eat dinner, too – and their table spots don’t move. Travis reveals that Waldo Fernandez made some huge design changes to his home. So, let’s find out more about who Waldo is…

Travis gives Architectural Digest a tour

Blink-182 drummer and The Kardashians star, Travis begins his AD house tour in the living room where he has all kinds of cool artwork and pieces on display. He says that Raymond Pettibon is one of his favourite artists.

‘Fireplace and chill’ is something that Travis gets

Explaining a doorway out into his garden, Travis said it used to be a “wall with windows” but designer Waldo Fernandez reimagined the space, knocked the wall down and changed it to doors.

Who is Waldo Fernandez?

Waldo Fernandez is an LA-based interior designer and celebrity decorator. He made it onto the ‘AD100 Interior Designer & Celebrity Decorator’ list in 2012 and 2014.

He hails from Havana, Cuba and has not only worked on Travis Baker’s home but Kris Jenner‘s too.

Waldo is 75 years old in 2022 as per The LA Times.

With almost 70K followers, the iconic interior designer can be found on Instagram @waldosdesigns.

Waldo Fernandez redesigned Travis’ whole home

As he had to spend a lot of time away from home touring, Travis decided to have a whole remodel of his LA home. He said that he interviewed several designers but Waldo had the “best energy“. Travis also said that Waldo had “impeccable taste” and a “calming spirit“.

Travis went away on tour for a year and was told by Waldo not to keep checking on his home.

Waldo had full control of Travis’ home and speaking of seeing his home after Waldo worked his magic, Travis said that he was “floored“, adding: “He does a phenomenal job“.

