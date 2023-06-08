Actress Shannen Doherty has detailed her “fear” and “turmoil” in a heartbreaking update about her breast cancer battle.

The Charmed actress, who was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, shared an update about her ongoing health issue on her Instagram profile this week.

The “warrior” actress said that she’s not giving up on her battle with cancer as many of her fans and followers flooded her Instagram post with messages of support.

Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

In an Instagram video shared on Tuesday, June 6, Shannen revealed that her cancer had spread to her brain following a CT scan earlier this year.

“On January 5th, my CT scan showed Mets in my brain,” the actress revealed in the heartbreaking update. “Yesterday’s video [showed] the process of getting fitted for the mask which you wear during radiation to your brain. January 12, the first round of radiation took place”

“My fear is obvious,” she continued in the post. “I am extremely claustrophobic, and there was a lot going on in my life.

She thanked her “great doctors Dr. Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at [Cedars-Sinai]” before she sadly added that the “fear and the turmoil, as well as the timing of it all, is what cancer can look like.”

Photo credit should read MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Shannen was diagnosed in 2015

The 52-year-old actress, who played Jenny Wilder in Little House on the Prairie, was diagnosed with breast cancer back in February 2015.

Shannen had no idea that something could be wrong with her health before her dog Bowie detected her illness.

“She would obsessively sniff right here on my right side for a long time before,” Shannen told CBS News in a 2016 interview. “So, it made sense when I got diagnosed.”

“When I got back from surgery, [Bowie] again was kind of right in this area,” she continued. “Then when I had my first chemo, she would sniff my entire body up and down. And she was always protective before, but she has become this crazy, protective dog. It’s hard to get close to me when she’s around.”

Fans flood her Instagram with messages of love

Fans and fellow celebrities have flooded Shannen’s devastating update with messages of love and said that they will keep her in their prayers.

“You are a warrior,” Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote, while Olivia Munn left a string of heart emojis under the post.

“This is a lot. This is a lot to take on, still again,” Selma Blair, who appeared on Dancing with the Stars last year, said. “And I am wishing for all the wise peace you have learned to find you in the terror moments. To know we are holding you. Love. All love.”

Another fan wrote: “Sending you love and healing prayers.”

In the US, contact Cancer Care at 800‑813‑HOPE (4673) or visit this link, [email protected]. You can also call the American Cancer Society on 1-800-227-234 or visit their website (Find Support Programs and Services in Your Area)

In the UK you can call Breast Cancer Now free on 0808 800 6000 or visit Cancer Research UK (Resources and support), or Macmillan Cancer Support (Breast cancer).