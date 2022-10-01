









Pete Davidson is known for his appearances on Saturday Night Live. There are, however, many other shows he has appeared in you might not be aware of such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine. We take a look at his role in the series as well as his past and upcoming acting career.

Was Pete Davidson in Brooklyn Nine-nine and what was his role?

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a hit American police procedural comedy television series that aired on Fox, and later on NBC.

Pete appeared in episode 3 of series 1 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine in 2013 named The Slump. It was one of his earliest acting roles and saw him star alongside some of his fellow Saturday Night Live stars.

Pete’s role in The Slump, was small however he made the most of the lines he had and gave a memorable performance.

He portrayed a young adult who participated in a community outreach program led by officers Amy and Rosa. The goal of the program was to persuade the participants to become junior police officers.

The group, however, didn’t take the program seriously. Pete’s character Steven began recording one of Rosa’s lectures and remixing it to the amusement of the group.

The episode ends with some people from the group signing up, though Steven, Pete’s character isn’t one of them.

Pete Davidson’s acting career before Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Before his appearance on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Pete’s earliest onscreen appearance alongside his stand-up comedy was in the third episode of the MTV comedy series Failosophy, which premiered February 28, 2013. It was a panel show of the week’s funniest online fails.

Pete next starred in PDA and Moms, the first of four episodes in the third season of the MTV2 reality TV comedy series Guy Code.

In June of 2013, Pete’s first televised standup aired as part of a second-season episode of the Comedy Central program Gotham Comedy Live, which showcases standup comedians at the Gotham Comedy Club in New York City.

Pete Davidson’s acting career after Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Pete appeared on the show only once, yet he quickly rose to prominence. Despite only a few words and a few minutes of screen time, Pete managed to create a comedic impact, which isn’t bad for his debut acting role.

Pete landed his biggest career move at the age of 20, joining Saturday Night Live. Being the only cast member to be born in the 1990s and one of the youngest cast members ever. Sadly for fans after eight seasons, Pete’s departure from the show was announced in 2022.

Pete has also appeared in several movies including Trainwreck, Big Time Adolesence and also featured in the movie The Suicide Squad.

Pete was even a co-writer for his own semi-autobiographical film The King of Staten Island. Released in 2020, it was heavily based on losing his dad at the age of seven.

What is next for Pete Davidson?

New movie, Bodies , Bodies, Bodies released earlier this month is a clear example of how Pete is transitioning from comedy sketches to cinema.

Director Halina Reijn, spoke to Deadline about how she found that Pete “has serious acting skills, but often is used in a goofy, stoner way” and she “wanted to work with him in a darker way.”

Meet Cute is one of Pete’s next most anticipated movies, an upcoming American romantic comedy film starring Kaley Cuoco.

Since his departure from Saturday Night Live, fans are intrigued to see where Pete is heading in his career as a comedian and actor.

