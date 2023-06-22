Sylvester Stallone has gone through a number of grueling training sessions for stunts and roles in action flicks but did the actor serve in the military?

Sylvester Stallone and his family landed their own reality series The Family Stallone which debuted on Paramount+ on May 17.

From iconic roles as the boxer Rocky Balboa to Army vet John J. Rambo in the Rambo film series, Stallone has a long and convincing history of action-packed roles.

One burning question on many viewers’ minds is whether Sylvester spent time in the military. Here’s everything you need to know.

Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage

Was Sylvester Stallone in the military?

Despite having a history of action-packed roles and depicting war veterans, Sylvester Stallone hasn’t served in the military. Stallone was a student in college during the 1969 military draft but he has never confirmed why he didn’t make it into the draft.

Due to complications during his birth, the actor was left with paralysis of the lower left side of his face, which resulted in a drooping lip and slurred speech.

Stallone’s health condition didn’t stop him from pursuing his dreams and he turned to acting and bodybuilding, which helped him build a glittering career.

He trained at the iconic Gold’s Gym in Venice Beach

The actor made a name for himself in the ’80s and ’90s as one of the biggest action stars in Hollywood alongside the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, Dolph Lundgren, and others.

Stallone had a grueling fitness routine and training before his role in Rambo III with his friend and legendary Italian-American bodybuilder Franco Columbu.

The actor played a war veteran John J. Rambo in the Rambo film series which centered on the character adjusting to normal life after serving in Vietnam.

Stallone shared an epic throwback picture from his training years at the iconic Gold’s Gym in Venice, Beach, California and wrote: “A nostalgic throwback from GOLD’S GYM to when I was training for Rambo 3 with the great Franco Colombu who is standing in the background. The good old days.”

After massive interest in Stallone’s throwback pictures, the actor shared more images from the “good old days” with Franco and Arnold.

The Family Stallone

The Familly Stallone premiered on Paramount+ on May 17, and new episodes of the eight-part reality show are released every Wednesday. The last episode debuts on June 28, 2023.

The episode guide for the eight-part show and the release date is the following:

WATCH THE FAMILY STALLONE ON PARAMOUNT+ EVERY WEDNESDAY