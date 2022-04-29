Weirdly, crypto-currency is the real reason Christine Quinn left The O Group













After an intense season of Selling Sunset, Christine Quinn’s future at the Oppenheim group was left up in the air after she “ghosted” Jason and Mary when they arranged a meeting with the realtor to discuss the claim that she had offered one of Emma’s clients $5,000 not to work with her.

Fans were left confused and dying to know whether Christine was still with the Oppenheim group and recently she has spoken up about her future with the company, and let’s just say it’s very interesting.

Despite still being listed as a realtor on the company website – awkwardly for The O Group – Christine has taken things into her own hands and confirmed with Forbes that she has left the real estate brokerage.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

The reason Christine left The O Group

Christine confirmed on 22 April that she had left The O Group for good and the reason behind it is not what you’d think.

During an interview with the business magazine, the realtor was discussing her new business with her husband that’s called RealOpen. It is set to be a brokerage where people can buy and sell houses using cryptocurrency.

This spurred Christine to talk about the reason she left the brokerage, with the journalist reporting:

Part of her decision to leave The Oppenheim Group (the brokerage highlighted on Selling Sunset) is because the firm wasn’t forward-leaning and wasn’t a believer in crypto. Forbes

Quinn then went on to explain herself that:

A lot of brokerages are very wary about accepting crypto because they don’t understand the inner workings of it, so that’s why it’s very difficult for agents to do these transactions. Christine Quinn, Forbes

It seems Quinn is heading into her own world of business, she also recently tweeted, “Why work for someone else when you can be your own CEO?”

Christine is yet to address the $5,000 pay off claim

The main question still on everyone’s mind is if she genuinely tried to pay Emma’s client off, but she is yet to address these claims formally, however, she did deny it on the show to Jason and Mary via text message.

Although she hasn’t said anything directly she has said multiple times recently that the show’s storylines were fake, tweeting that the new season contained “5,000 fake storylines.”

It looks like Christine is leaving the Oppenheim drama behind and becoming her own boss.

They want me to believe that Christine Quinn who took her infant son on a helicopter ride was only offering a $5000 bribe? The same Christine that wears designer from head to toe? These writers need to try again. #SellingSunset — Ifeyinwa 💕 (@PurpleJanuary) April 24, 2022

Christine was a no-show at the reunion

The reunion is set to be released on 6 May and we can’t wait, but it has been confirmed that Christine didn’t attend. It was filmed a week after the first episode of the season was released and the reason for her no-show, according to Entertainment Tonight, is apparently because she contracted Covid-19.

The source also said that she was “too unwell” to attend virtually, despite no announcements made on her social media or anywhere about contracting the virus.

Many fans were and are convinced that her having covid is a cover-up for her simply not wanting to go to the reunion.

whelp. im not interested in reunion if Christine is not part of it lol#sellingsunset — mae (@maelovesdorks) April 28, 2022

