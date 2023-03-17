It’s been a long month of waiting and suspense, but finally, the big question everyone wants to know the answer to has been revealed, what did Ben Affleck say to JLo at The Grammys, and what did she say back?

The exchange between the two caused endless memes and even break-up rumors. Lip readers around the globe were trying to work out what had been said at the Grammy Awards ceremony as it remained the mystery of the month. Now, the speculation can finally be put to bed as Ben Affleck reveals all in a recent interview.

We take a closer look at what really happened between power couple Bennifer.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

What did Ben Affleck say to JLo at the Grammys?

After months of waiting and suspense, Ben Affleck has finally revealed what really went down during his and JLo‘s exchange at the Grammys.

“They were framing us in this shot, but I didn’t know they were rolling. I leaned into her and I was like, ‘As soon they start rolling, I’m going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor.'”

She goes, “You better f****** not leave,” Ben revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Although it seems like the reply from JLo may have been a bit harsh, Ben told the publication ‘it’s a husband and wife thing.’

As for his ‘bored face’ that had the whole of Twitter talking, The Gone Girl actor insisted to the publication that he had a good time.

“I had a good time at the Grammys. My wife was going, and I thought, “Well, there’ll be good music. It might be fun.” At movie award shows, it’s speeches and, like, sound-mixing webinars. But I thought this would be fun,” he revealed.

After the event, Jennifer posted a reel of the two captioned: “Always the best time with my love, my husband.” So it seems like the rumors can be shut down once and for all.

JLo spotted in ‘Ben’ necklace

It seems like the pair are stronger than ever as JLo was recently spotted in nothing but a ‘Ben’ necklace (and a towel) on her Instagram story.

The star took to Instagram to share her skincare routine and after seeing her skin for ourselves, we definitely need to try it!

Her secret, for anyone wondering, is That JLO Glow skin serum. The On The Floor singer is turning 54 this summer, but her skin is looking as smooth as ever.

However, the necklace isn’t the first time she’s shown commitment to her husband. In fact, last month the couple showcased permanent commitment to each other when they shared their Valentine’s Day tattoos to the ‘gram.

Since getting back together, the couple have raised the bar for Valentine’s. In 2022, the actor made his now-wife a four-minute-long personalized music video to her song On My Way.

Ben put together a slideshow of pics and videos of the pair which went all the way back to when they first got together in 2022.

Unfortunately, we never got to see the video as Jennifer revealed the video was “very special and personal,” but we can only imagine how cute it was!

The Grammy memes sent Twitter into a frenzy

Although we now know the truth, and it perhaps wasn’t as juicy as some may have first thought, we take a look back at the Ben and JLo Grammy memes that had Twitter in a chokehold when the exchange went down back in February because, why not?

Well, there may be some truth in the above as Ben did get JLo a Dunkin’ for Valentine’s this year. How romantic.