









Julia Fox is opening up about her relationship with Kanye West in a new TikTok video after a fan questioned her about the relationship.

Kanye, who now goes by Ye, had a public relationship with Julia, but the two ended up going their separate ways after dating for a couple of months.

Now, the model is opening up about why she decided to date Kanye while shedding some more light on their relationship.

What did Julia Fox say about Kanye West?

On November 21, Julia decided to address a comment that claimed: “I just wish you weren’t dating a famously violent misogynist and antisemite.”

Following this, Julia came forward and discussed her relationship while admitting that Ye had always been “normal” around her. At the same time, she only had kind words for the Kardashians as she stated the sisters bought from her fashion line 10 years ago and sold them at their store.

She went on to claim that initially, she did not want to date Ye because he was a celebrity. However, something in her reportedly changed when she thought it could be helpful for Kim Kardashian, according to her own words.

Julia said: “I was like, ‘oh my god, Kanye’s yelling at me. What do I do?’ But then I had this thought: I was like, ‘oh my god, maybe I can get him off of Kim’s case.

“Maybe I can distract him, just get him to like me and I knew if anyone can do it, it’s me.’ Because when I set my mind to something, I do it.”

She said it was “beautiful” dating the rapper

Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Julia admitted she had a good time with the rapper and that it was “beautiful” dating him. She further claimed they spoke about childhood, their dreams and plans.

However, the breaking point in their relationship was apparently when Ye got his social media back, claims the model.

She claimed: “The moment he started tweeting, I was out. And that’s the thing, it’s like, the media reported on our relationship ending a week after it happened or something. So during that week, I think you guys thought that we were together, but we weren’t.”

Julia Fox defends her statements

Some of the comments made by the model previously were not loved by people on TikTok and they were quick to express this in her comment section.

Julia decided to call them out with another video in which she said: “If women really didn’t date men that upheld patriarchal values or didn’t date men that were misogynistic or had problematic views or did problematic things in the past or said problematic things in the past, there would be no men left to date.”

She further captioned the video: “The blatant racism and misogyny in my comments is shameful and I’m leaving it up for the world to see. So wear it proudly, [because] I don’t get paid to clean up your messes!!”

Reality Titbit and GRV Media have approached Ye West’s representatives for comment.

