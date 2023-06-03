Mama June Shannon and her family members rose to fame on TLC show Here Comes Honey Boo Boo in 2012. Now, the Shannons are back on a WeTV series in 2023 called Mama June: Family Crisis. Viewers of the show are well-acquainted with many of the cast members including Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson. However, less is known about Pumpkin’s husband Josh, and what he does for a living.

Honey Boo Boo and her sisters, Mama June‘s sister, Doe Doe, and her partner, Justin Stroud, are all cast members on Family Crisis. The series follows the family’s lives as they’re all growing up and having families of their own. So, let’s find out more about Lauryn Efird and her partner, Josh.

What does Pumpkin’s husband Josh do for a living?

Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird, and her partner, Josh, are both cast members on WeTV‘s Mama June: Family Crisis.

The two make a living from appearing on the reality series and they also have a combined Instagram following of around 1 million (@official_josh_efird).

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight in 2021, Pumpkin said that she’s had some issues in getting regular jobs due to her mom’s past behavior.

Pumpkin explained that the couple “aren’t millionaires.” She also said on their TV shows that Josh had to travel between states to find a steady job as a construction worker, reports The Sun.

In her ET interview, Pumpkin added that she has aspirations to work as a nurse in future rather than continue being a reality TV star.

According to a 2022 report from Tuko, Josh still has a regular job and works as “…a mechanic who has worked for various companies, including Fun Factory, Big D’s, and Southern RV.”

Lauryn and Josh talk money with Honey Boo Boo

Family Crisis viewers saw Honey Boo Boo car shopping with her brother-in-law, Josh Efird, during season 6 episode 5.

Josh and Lauryn had to negotiate with Alana about what type of car she could get. The two also chatted with her about some other expensive things she wanted to buy including a wig during the 2023 show.

Honey Boo Boo was keen to get a wig for $1000, and her sister responded that the amount of money would be a house payment for her and Josh.

Pumpkin advised Honey Boo Boo to do some kind of brand deal with someone to do her hair, reminding her that she is “Honey Boo Boo” after all and to use it to her advantage.

Josh and Lauryn have four kids

Most of the Shannon family’s Family Crisis show is filmed at Pumpkin and Josh’s house. This is where Honey Boo Boo lives as Pumpkin is her legal guardian.

As well as having Honey Boo Boo living in their house, Josh and Lauryn also have four children of their own.

The two are parents to Ella, and Bentley, and they welcomed twins Sylus Ray and Stella Renae in May 2022.

WATCH MAMA JUNE: FAMILY CRISIS FRIDAYS AT 9 PM ET ON WETV