Scott Disick is known as an OG member of The Kardashian clan, but other than reality TV, what does he do as his job and how does his net worth compare to the famous family?

Scott Disick is undoubtedly the comedian of the Kardashians, so since his minimized appearance from the family reality show, the laughs have been lacking a tad. The father of three became a certified TV star since Keeping Up The Kardashians’ inception in 2007 as Kourtney Kardashian‘s boyfriend.

Fans witnessed the relationship go from its best to worst moments, and after the birth of their third child, Reign, it seemed that the couple was going to eventually marry.

Well, we all know how that turned out – Kourtney and Travis Barker became Hollywood’s most PDA couple, making Scott’s appearances at family gatherings slightly awkward.

He appeared once during The Kardashians season 2 when Kendall Jenner enlisted his expertise in house flipping, and a second time during the show’s premiere event, but he didn’t speak on camera.

So with less screen time, how is he keeping himself busy?

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

What does Scott Disick do as his job since Kardashian fame?

Longtime Kardashian fans will know that Scott used his reality stardom to become a frequent nightclub celebrity guest. He jetted between Calabasas and Manhattan for club appearances, some of which earned him up to $80,000 for a few hours of hanging out at a fancy venue. A series of UK events reportedly made him $250,000!

By 2018, Disick, 39, joined the reality sisters in the world of fashion. His clothing brand, Talentless, was inspired by the hate comments blasting him and his family for being “famous for nothing”.

“I think it’s a big F-U to everybody in the world that basically said that anybody that was in the reality business 10, 15 years ago didn’t have talent’,” he described.

Ranging from hoodies to underwear, Talentless is priced up to $139 and has been worn by the likes of Lori Harvey, Addison Rae, and of course, the Kardashians.

Scott took a shot at the home renovation reality genre with his 2019 series, Flip It Like Disick, during which he renovated luxury Los Angeles properties. The show had an eight-episode run and a second season was never announced. Guess he wasn’t flipping like the El Moussas.

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic for ABA

How does Scott Disick’s net worth compare to the Kardashians?

He has a reported net worth of $45 million – not too shabby for someone who haters like to label “talentless”. He sits on the same level as Kendall, who is the world’s highest-paid model.

Scott and Kendall are the members who have the lowest net worth. Unsurprisingly, Kim remains queen with her $1.8 billion, followed by Kylie ($600 million), Kris ($170 million), Kourtney ($65 million), and Khloe ($60 million). Rob has the lowest net worth of $10 million.