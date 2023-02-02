Among the most searched things about comedian Pete Davidson are his ethnicity and racial heritage. But where is Pete from, and what religion does he follow? Let’s find out.

Peter Michael Davidson was born on November 16, 1993, in Staten Island, New York City. He has a lot of different ethnic heritages from his father, Scott Matthew Davidson, and mother, Amy Waters.

The SNL star broke into the comedy scene in 2013. Since then, the 29-year-old has been in the spotlight due to his numerous romances with top celebrities like Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, and recently Emily Ratajkowski.

What ethnicity is Pete Davidson?

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

His father, who sadly passed away in 2001 during 9/11, was Jewish. Interestingly, he only found out about his heritage in 2017 because his mum “never told him”.

During an interview with HOT 97, the actor said to be 48% Jewish. Scott also had Polish Jewish, Dutch Jewish, and German Jewish roots, including Italian roots.

Pete‘s mother has Irish, English, Scottish, and German ancestry. The star was raised in a Catholic environment.

“I’m a straight white dude but for some reason, I look like every other race mixed together… I use it to my advantage,” he said. “I feel like as soon as people find out I’m just a white dude, I’ll start losing work.”

So yes, Pete Davidson is Jewish.

What religion does Pete Davidson follow?

In the past, Pete has shared his religion with the public but has never answered how religious he actually is. However, it doesn’t seem the Bodies actor is a strict Jew.

Having grown up in New York, he has followed the Catholic religion from a young age. In the past, Pete spoke about his faith and even shared pictures of attending the church during Holy Saturday.

According to Bible Hint, the former SNL star opened up about his relationship with Catholicism, mentioning his admiration for the Pope.

