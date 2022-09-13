









Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande enjoyed a whirlwind romance that most people couldn’t keep up with. Following public appearances, song features, and a surprise engagement, Reality Titbit looks back at what happened between Pete and Ariana.

Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

What happened between Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande?

The pair started dating in May, 2018 after previously meeting on the set of Saturday Night Live two years prior.

Pete and Ariana’s relationship was viewed as the ideal example of a ‘rebound relationship’ as both of them began dating immediately after ending long-term relationships. Nevertheless, after five months of dating and a shock engagement, Pete and Ariana separated.

Pete said he already knew Ariana wanted to end their engagement after her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, died of an accidental overdose.

In an interview with Charlamagne Tha God, Pete revealed he knew their relationship was over when the tragic news broke. He said: “I was like, ‘Listen, I get it, do whatever you’ve got to do, I’ll be here’.”

Ariana called the relationship “unrealistic”, stating in a Vogue interview that she:



“Met Pete, and it was an amazing distraction. It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn’t know him.”

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Who were they previously dating?

Pete and Cazzie dated from 2016 to 2018. They are believed to have met when Cazzie’s dad, comedian Larry David, hosted a February episode of Saturday Night Live.

Cazzie was considered one of Pete’s most serious relationships so when Pete moved on less than a month later, the entire entertainment world was in shock.

Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Ariana was previously dating rapper and producer Mac Miller for two years, until their breakup in May 2018. When Ariana broke things off with Mac after their relationship was said to have turned toxic.

The ‘Dangerous Woman’ singer and Pete began dating shortly after they both split with their long term partners.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Are Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson still friends?

Although Ariana and Pete have not been seen hanging out together, it does appear that they are on speaking terms. Both using the breakup to fuel their work, whether in music or comedy.

Ariana included Pete in her 2019 song ‘thank you, next,’ indicating that the couple’s relationship ended on good terms, with Ariana also expressing “for Pete, I’m so thankful.”

Pete commented on the song during his Saturday Night Live sketches adding: “Here’s the thing about the breakup song. Usually breakup songs you know who it’s about but you don’t really know. That G named all of us”.

Who are they dating now?

Ariana is now happily married to real estate broker Dalton Gomez. Their lavish wedding was held at her house in Montecito, California, featuring an intimate guest list of less than 20 wedding guests and a custom Vera Wang bridal gown.

Pete, however, is still in the celebrity dating scene. After his recent split with Kim Kardashian due to being at different stages of their lives, everyone is waiting to see who he dates next.