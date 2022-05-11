When Beth Chapman passed in 2019, Dog The Bounty Hunter's life changed forever













Duane Chapman, AKA Dog The Bounty Hunter, rose to fame on an A&E’s reality series of the same name. For eight seasons, Duane and his late wife, Beth, were the stars of the show and went on to have many spin-off series on A&E, too.

Dog The Bounty Hunter saw the former bail bondsman and bounty hunter in action with Beth by his side. In 2022, he appeared on Fox’s The Masked Singer as The Armadillo. Speaking to Access in April 2022, Dog said that Beth would’ve been “proud” of him going on the show. Here’s more on what happened to Beth Chapman.

Duane and Beth Chapman’s relationship explored

Duane and Beth Chapman got married in 2006 in Hawaii and had two children together.

The two operated Da’Kine Bail Bonds together, however, working together wasn’t always plain sailing for Beth and Dog.

Beth and Dog were married for 13 years until her death in 2019.

Beth was diagnosed with cancer in 2017

In 2017, Beth Chapman was diagnosed with stage 2 throat cancer. She had 13-hour surgery to remove the tumour and she and Dog documented their journey on a TV special Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives.

Speaking on KTLA 5 in November 2017, Beth said that she was “feeling a little better” after her surgery.

The two chose to share their story with fans via the TV special and Beth said that she had a “50/50 chance to get through the surgery“.

What happened to Beth Chapman?

After Beth had the tumour in her neck removed, she went into remission. However, the cancer spread to her lungs and she passed away from issues related to the disease.

On June 26th 2019, Duane Chapman lost the love of his life after she battled throat and lung cancer.

Beth Chapman passed away at 51 years old. She and Dog were filming Dog’s Most Wanted when she was hospitalised in June 2019 and later placed into a medically induced coma.

In a 2019 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Duane Chapman said that he’d lost 17 pounds in about two weeks following Beth’s death.

He’s now married to Francie Frane and the two tied the knot in 2021. Francie is a widower to Bob Frane.

