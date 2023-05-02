Blake Shelton’s world “went silent” after he lost his older brother Richie – what happened to the coach’s brother?

The country musician and The Voice coach remembered his older brother during an emotional moment on Monday’s episode of the show (May 1, 2023).

Semi-finalist NOIVAS opened up about a family tragedy and revealed that his brother had passed away which drew Blake’s attention, who lost his own sibling when he was still a teenager.

NBC viewers were left in tears after Blake opened up about his own family loss in the latest episode.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM

What happened to Blake Shelton’s brother?

Blake faced a huge family tragedy when he lost his brother Richie in a car accident on November 13, 1990. The Voice coach was 14 when Richie passed away.

Richie was in a car with his 20-year-old girlfriend and her three-year-old son when she allegedly drove over a hill. The car crashed into the back of a school bus, Country Fan Cast reports. Richie was 24 years old.

In November 2017, Blake paid an emotional tribute to Richie on Twitter on the anniversary of his passing, writing that his life “changed forever” after the heartbreaking family loss.

Blake’s world ‘went silent’ when he lost brother

In a 2018 interview with Cowboys & Indians, Blake got candid about the loss of his brother. The Voice coach was only a teenager when Richie passed away.

“Look, you’re never gonna get over it. For me, my brother was my big brother,” he told the publication at the time.

“I mean, I wanted to be him. I wanted to look like him, dress like him, listen to what he listened to, and be into the things he was into.

“So when he was killed in a car accident, it was literally like the world went silent. There was a void in my world all of a sudden, and I’m still not over it. I’m just used to it.”

The Voice coach pays tribute

Blake remembered his sibling in a poignant tribute on Monday’s episode of the show. Semi-finalist NOIVAS told Blake that he wanted to be part of his team because they both shared a tragic family loss.

“Not just because we are two tall guys and pretty good-looking, if I do say so myself,” NOIVAS said. “But even the fact that we both lost brothers.”

“How old were you when you lost your brother?” Blake asked and NOIVAS responded: “21.”

“My brother, if he had been around, he would’ve freaked out if he had known what I had gone on to do,” Blake explained. “He was just such a huge music fan. You could hear him coming six blocks away, the stereo blaring out of his truck.”

