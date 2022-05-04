Ashley Flowers' Crime Junkie co-star Brit Prawat suffered sudden brain bleed













Via female-focused podcast network, audiochuck, true crime lovers can soak up all the grimey details of Ashley Flowers’ and Britt Prawat’s podcast, Crime Junkie. The two have been co-hosts of their crime podcast since 2017 and have millions of listeners tuning in every month.

The two friends have known each other since birth and, based in Indiana, they bring out weekly episodes for crime loving listeners. In 2022, Crime Junkie fans are all asking what happened to Britt Prawat, so let’s find out more about how she is.

Taste of the Border | Official Trailer | Discovery+ BridTV 9802 Taste of the Border | Official Trailer | Discovery+ https://i.ytimg.com/vi/7syQZlPlzpI/hqdefault.jpg 1005462 1005462 center 22403

Who is Brit Prawat?

Brit Prawat is a permanent co-host on the Crime Junkie podcast.

She’s a mother of two and also has two dogs named Niles and Roz, as per the Crime Junkie website.

Brit’s Crime Junkie bio states that she once worked for a private investigator and she also introduced Ashley Flowers to podcasts as a whole.

Her bio also adds: “Brit grew up on a steady diet of Forensic Files and America’s Most Wanted.“

Brit can be found on Instagram @britprawat with 215K followers. She writes in her bio that she married her high school sweetheart, Justin Daniel and that she’s an “adoptee and adoptive momma“.

NO WAY: Dorothy Wang’s father has a net worth of $3.5Bn and runs a Bling Empire

What happened to Brit from Crime Junkie?

In May 2022, Ashley Flowers took to the friends’ podcast to tell listeners what had recently happened to Brit.

Through tears, Crime Junkie co-host Ashley Flowers said in an episode called Important Message: “With Britt’s permission, she wanted us to share with you what happened this last week. Britt had a sudden brain bleed that led to a clot in her brain and she had to undergo multiple brain surgeries in the last week. Now, despite how much I’m crying, she did luckily make it out of each of them. I’ve been up to see her a couple of times. She’s talking and has mobility. I know she’s going to be OK.”

Ashley also said she “didn’t even know how to start” the podcast and that it felt like her “whole world felt like it was underwater“.

@britprawat @CrimeJunkiePod @Ash_Flowers prayers for Brit and her family!!! We can’t wait to hear her back on crime Junkie. I will miss the And I’m Brit until you are back — Ashley Bolton (@CoachBolton89) May 3, 2022

What will happen to Crime Junkie without Brit?

During the Important Message episode, Ashley assured listeners that Brit is “still there” but she has a long road ahead of her to recover.

Ashley said: “At this exact second, I don’t know what this means for Crime Junkie. I believe with all my heart that Brit is going to be healthy enough to get back on the mic.“

But Ashley added that she doesn’t know when that will be and that Brit needs to be given enough time and space to heal. Some prerecorded episodes will go out in May but in June according to Ashley and she said that in June, it will just be her on the podcast.

OMG: Which actors would play Selling Sunset’s biggest stars if it ever became a movie?

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK