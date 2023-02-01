Christina Crochet and Henry Rodriguez were coupled up on season 11 of Married At First Sight. From the start, the newlyweds’ foundation seemed rocky, but by the end accusations and drama were commonplace for them.

A scandal in which Christina, a 30-year-old flight attendant, claimed she received a text message alleging that Henry was gay and having an affair with a male friend, lead to irreparable damage for the pair. Henry, who was a 35-year-old healthcare worker at the time, also accused Christina of being homeless, as most of her possessions appeared to be in storage.

Needless to say, when Decision Day arrived, the couple ultimately went their separate ways and divorced.

Season 11 of Lifetime’s Married At First Sight, aired in 2020, but where are Christina and Henry now?

Christina moved to Mexico to work remotely

Since her time on Married At First Sight, Christina Crochet has largely gone off the radar. She has deactivated her original Instagram account and does not appear to have any other public-facing social media accounts.

She does however have a private Instagram account called ChristinainMexico, which at the time of writing has 4,850 followers.

As per Screenrant, she moved to Mexico shortly after the show, hence the Instagram handle, to start her “first ever remote job.”

In a screenshot of an Instagram post, she wrote: “A lot of training, introducing myself to new people and waiting around but so far so good.”

Henry Rodriguez and fellow MAFS castmate Olivia Cornu dating rumors

In November 2020, rumors were sparked that Henry and fellow Married At First Sight star Olivia Cornu may be dating.

Olivia, who was also part of the season 11 cast, was partnered with Brett, but he ended up skipping out on her mid-season after an argument.

The romance rumors initially came from an Instagram story that Olivia posted. As per Screenrant, the story featured a photo of Henry and Olivia smiling together in New Orleans with The 1975 song “I Think There’s Something You Should Know“ added.

Fans of both Olivia and Henry were disappointed with their experiences on Married At First Sight and were rooting for the two of them to get together.

Henry has been dating Kayla McCormick since 2021

Despite the Olivia rumors, Henry cleared things up in 2021 when he went public with his new girlfriend, Kayla McCormick.

The 37-year-old posted a couple shot with Kayla celebrating Independence Day. He wrote: “Red, white, and boo,” referring to his new beau.

Kayla started a New Orleans drinks scene-themed Instagram page in 2021 called Five Oh Pour. She posts about her favorite spots to get cocktails around the city.

Two years later and the pair seem to still be going strong in 2023. In December, Henry shared a photo with Kayla seemingly on holiday in Austin, Texas.

In the comments section, a fan wrote: “I hope you find true happiness with whoever you chose to be with.”

To which Henry replied: “You’re literally commenting on a photo where I’m with the person I choose to be with…”