Dog the Bounty Hunter's life totally changed after filming stopped in 2012













Duane Chapman is best known as Dog the Bounty Hunter and the 69-year-old spent many years on his TV show of the same name as he tracked down people in his job as a bounty hunter. Nowadays, his life is totally different to the one when viewers first met him on the A&E show in 2004.

Dog the Bounty Hunter has been through all kinds of things in his life including jail, the passing of his wife, becoming a father and much more.

In 2022, fans are asking what happened to Dog the Bounty Hunter, so let’s find out why the show ended and where Duane Chapman is today…

Dog appears on The Masked Singer

Dog the Bounty Hunter fans will have been pleased to see The Masked Singer‘s Armadillo unmasked in season 7 to reveal Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman.

The 69-year-old spent weeks as Armadillo and viewers couldn’t wait to find out who was under the costume. The judging panel guessed Dog could be Armadillo – and it turned out they were correct.

Clues such as having a bow and arrow, a dog leash, a beefcake, motorcycles, being a hunter, a hotdog, and handcuffs were all given during episodes.

Speaking of why he decided to take part in the Fox show, Dog said: “I saw the first season and I was like ‘man, they are having fun.’“

He said the bow and arrow clue was to do with him being “half Apache” and added: “I’m now in Colorado with (new wife) Francie. I was a member of an outlaw motorcycle gang in the 1970s but I’m no longer a biker.“

What happened to Dog the Bounty Hunter?

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman rose to fame in 2004 as the star of TV series Dog the Bounty Hunter. He and wife Beth were the main cast members on Dog the Bounty Hunter and spin-off series such as Dog and Beth: On The Hunt and Dog’s Most Wanted.

The shows ran from 2004 until 2012. The star was due to appear in a new show in 2021 entitled Dog Unleashed but it was cancelled before it aired. The Sun reported a statement by Unleashed Entertainment president and chief executive Michael Donovan in which they said the show was cancelled because of “actions taken by Mr Chapman during the show’s production that breach contractual agreements“.

In 2017, Beth was diagnosed with stage two throat cancer and sadly passed away in 2019 at the age of 51.

Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

Dog the Bounty Hunter today, is he married?

Since Dog the Bounty Hunter wrapped in 2012 and spin-off shows such as two-hour special Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives also finished in 2017, Dog’s life has become very different. Dog got remarried, to Colorado rancher Francie Frane, in 2021.

Speaking to Access on his Masked Singer appearance, Dog said he “tries to be a good Christian person, always“.

With 712K followers, Dog can be found on Instagram @duanedogchapman.

