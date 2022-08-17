











Jesse Watters is best known for being a conservative political commentator or his time as a man-on-the-street reporter on The O’Reilly Factor. Watters is now a host of Fox News talk show The Five.

Jesse Watters had his own segment, Watters’ World, until this year. In 2022, viewers want to know more about what happened to Watters.

He’s appearing on not one, but two TV news shows this year. A weekday Fox show, Jesse Watters Primetime, at 7 pm and as a co-host on The Five alongside Greg Gutfeld and co.

Who is Jesse Watters?

Born to Anne and Stephen in 1978, Jesse Watters was raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

He’s now 44 years old and is married with three children.

Jesse tied the knot with Noelle Inguagiato in 2009 but the pair divorced in 2018. He later wed Emma DiGiovine in 2019 and they’re still together.

He can be found pictured in many photographs alongside his wife and children on his Instagram page where he has 645K followers @jessewatters.

What happened to Jesse Watters?

In 2022, Watters was absent from his usual Fox News reporting post and this didn’t go unnoticed by viewers.

His absence came after controversial comments he made on air, per Distractify, which led fans to wonder if he had been taken off air.

He claimed he joked about letting air out of his now-wife’s tyres so Watters could offer them a ride home. But he later said the comments were made in jest.

Watters said: “Deflate-gate! That was a joke. I did not … I’ve never deflated anyone’s tires,” J

“This always happens though. I always end up leaving after I’ve said something.”

However, Watters had in fact suffered a back injury and returned to the show earlier this year. This was the reason for his absence.

He is a permanent host on The Five on Fox in 2022 alongside Greg Gutfeld, Dana Perino and Jeanine Pirro.

Watters’ World was cancelled

Some of Watters’ fans may also have wondered what happened to him as his show Watters’ World was cancelled in early 2022.

However, the show was actually replaced by Jesse Watters Primetime which premiered in January 2022.

In the past, Watters has taken time away from his hosting duties following some controversial moments he’s had on air, per The Daily Beast. His time off air was never confirmed to be from comments he made on the show. Watters himself explained the discussion on Ivanka Trump was not to be taken as a sexual innuendo which some fans claimed it was.

But, in August 2022, Watters appears to be continuing in his role on both The Five and Jesse Watters Primetime.

He’s on air on his Primetime show at 7 pm during weekdays.

