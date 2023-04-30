JoJo Siwa has taken to her social media to announce the sad passing of her beloved dog, but what happened to the pup?

The star rose to fame when she appeared on two seasons of the show Dance Moms alongside her mother, Jessalynn Siwa.

We take a look at what happened to Jojo Siwa’s dog and the tributes fans have been sending the star via social media.

Jojo pays tribute to her late dog

Taking to her TikTok page, Jojo paid tribute to her puppy Tooie (O2), who she had for two months.

The star posted a cute video of the two dancing along to the hit Black Eyed Peas song Boom Boom Pow, with the text written alongside the video: “Going to miss this boy so much.”

In the caption, the star continued: “I can’t even explain how perfect of a dog O2 was. Going to miss him more than words can explain. Thank you for bringing light to my life when it was dark Tooie boy. See you one day. rest in peace, my lil sweet boy.”

Jojo also shared a selfie of her and her pup to her 11.3 million Instagram followers on her story, alongside a crying face emoji.

What happened to Jojo Siwa’s dog?

@itsjojosiwa 2 months ago our puppy Tooie (O2) joined our family and he brought the MOST joy, laughter, and messes into our life. My heart hurts so much to say that this morning he was involved in an accident and is now in puppy heaven. I cant even explain how perfect of a dog O2 was. Going to miss him more than words can explain. Thank you for bringing light to my life when it was dark tooie boy. See you one day. rest in peace my lil sweet boy😭💔 ♬ original sound – Mia Mugavero View TikTok

The Dance Mom stars’ puppy was involved in an accident, which Jojo told her followers via Snapchat, “There was nothing anyone could have done to prevent it.”

The Daily Mail reports the pup was killed by a coyote in the backyard.

Taking to her TikTok Jojo said: “My heart hurts so much to say that this morning he was involved in an accident and is now in puppy heaven.”

Speaking on the loss, the 19-year-old told her Snapchat followers: “He’s the first puppy that I’ve ever lost that I’ve been really devasted because I’ve been close to him.”

Fans send their well wishes

Fans visited the stars page to send her well wishes after the tragic accident.

“I went through all your Snapchat stories and currently bawling. so sorry,” wrote one.

Another said: “I’m so sorry. He is now dancing up in pup heaven.”

“I’m so sorry for your loss. Sending so much love,” penned one fan.

One wrote: “This hurt so much finding out today. My heart breaks for you & Tooie. So much love & biggest hugs ever.”