When it comes to Bachelor Nation, viewers are always keen to follow the stars’ romances. While some Bachelor shows, like The Golden Bachelor, are set to be super heartwarming, when the reality stars’ relationships don’t work out, fans are sad to see them end. So, what happened to Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick?

In September 2023, Kaitlyn appears to no longer be following her former fiancé, Jason, on Instagram. Now, fans are wondering what went down between the pair which led to their break up. Bachelor Nation stars Jason and Kaitlyn were engaged to be married, however, they split up in August 2023.

What happened to Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick?

After four years together, Kaitlyn and Jason decided to split up.

Both found reality TV fame while looking for love on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

They began dating in 2019 and later got engaged in 2021.

However, the two shared in a joint statement on Instagram that they were: “…saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement…” on August 6, 2023.

Kaitlyn’s mental health was ‘affected’

In their split announcement, it appears that Kaitlyn and Jason ended things on amicable terms as they wrote that they would always have “care and admiration for one another.”

However, it doesn’t seem that this made the break-up any easier for the two.

Speaking to Jenny Wise Black on her Off The Vine podcast in early August, Kaitlyn said that she was going through a breakup.

She explained the difficulty she felt in being a celebrity and going through her split from Jason: “We are both public figures… we have all these followers who we’ve let in and we’ve invited them into our lives and our relationship… going through a break-up, it’s a loss, it’s grief… there’s people on the other end of this phone expecting you to share it with them while you’re going through it.”

The 38-year-old added: “It is affecting my mental health so much…”

Kaitlyn and Jason were planning a wedding

At the time of writing, it appears that Kaitlyn has unfollowed Jason, 34, on Instagram, while he is still following her and her Off The Vine podcast account.

The ABC stars’ break-up can’t have been easy for them given that they had been planning a wedding for the last two years.

Speaking to Us Weekly in August 2021, Kailtlyn said that she and Jason had a “guest list, created a website, and set a date,” for their big day.

However, their wedding plans were postponed for different reasons until they ultimately decided to go their separate ways.