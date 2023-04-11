Fans know all about the Kardashian clan, but what about Scott Disick’s family? What happened to his parents on KUWTK and where are they now?

Although Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian called it quits in 2015, the father of three is the longest-running Kardashian partner to appear on KUWTK. He is the only Kardashian boyfriend to star and remains the sole male member of the Hulu series.

Fans witnessed the highs and lows of Scott and Kourtney’s romance; from the birth of their three children, to his meltdown in Miami, which saw the former punch a hotel mirror during a drunken rage. The cameras captured him visiting his parents on two occasions and it was a life-changing event in 2013 that caught Scott at his most vulnerable.

Photo by BG008/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

What happened to Scott Disick’s parents?

Scott’s mom, Bonnie, passed away on October 28, 2013 after a “long illness” but specific details were never publicized, reports Los Angeles Times. She was 63 years old.

His father’s death came three months later in January 2014. The cause was never officially revealed, but in an episode of KUWTK, Scott told a fan battling cancer that his father, Jeffrey, was also dealing with the illness. However, it’s unknown if that was the cause at the time.

Disick was raised as an only child in Eastport, Long Island in New York. Bonnie and Jeffrey appeared in a 2010 episode of KUWTK and in Kourtney & Kim Take New York in 2011.

The Talentless founder rarely spoke about his tragic losses, particularly after admitting that it was “too hard to talk about”.

“Losing my parents is not an easy subject for me to talk about,” he explained while looking through old photos. “It puts me in a very vulnerable place, to remember them and think about them. The truth is, it brought up so many amazing memories and things that I forgot.”

Mason and Penelope met their grandparents but Reign, born in December 2014, never knew Bonnie and Jeffrey. Luckily, Scott introduced them through old family photos in a 2020 episode.

“You know, I don’t think I was really ready to talk about my family but now I think the more I talk about my parents the more my kids will feel connected to them and remember them,” Disick said during his confessional. “That’s the only way that they’re gonna ever feel that connection.”

His parents’ death impacted his personal life

With the massive losses of both parents, it’s understandable that it was difficult for Scott to adjust. Months after the Disicks’ deaths, the reality star headed back to the East Coast to film Kourtney and Khloe Take The Hamptons, which was in eastern Long Island.

Since it was so close to his childhood home, Scott admitted he felt uncomfortable being so close without his parents around. He had a history of heavy partying and drinking, which returned in the Hamptons.

According to Radar Online, the then-31-year-old was hospitalized for alcohol poisoning after mixing drinks with prescription pills. He also reportedly confessed to suffering from depression and checked himself into rehab more than once after his parents’ passing.

Kourtney was pregnant with Reign at the time, prompting Scott to feel guilty about putting through her that period.

“I barely feel like I can take care of myself,” he said. “I am hanging on by a string here. I definitely feel horrible that I put Kourtney through a rough time. But I honestly didn’t want to get back to reality, and I didn’t want to face anybody.”