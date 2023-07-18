Zac Efron’s face appeared to look different when he first launched his series, Down to Earth. Some thought he’d simply undergone plastic surgery but it’s since been revealed that he had a life-threatening jaw accident a decade ago. So, what happened to Zac Efron’s face?

Many are still discussing what Zac looks like after jaw surgery. However, in September 2022, the High School Musical star shut down the rumors and revealed exactly why his face looks so different. So, did Zac have surgery?

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

What happened to Zac Efron’s face?

Zac had jaw rehabilitation after an accident. The actor said in an ET interview that he “almost died” while sustaining the injury that caused fans to speculate he had plastic surgery to enhance his jaw. However, it was down to an accident.

He got an implant to fix his shattered jaw injury instead of a reconstruction, which can make a jaw appear swollen for years. Before surgery, his mom asked the actor what was going on once rumors began to circulate.

Zac began regularly going to physical therapy to rehabilitate his jaw. But while traveling around Australia where he taped season 2 of his Netflix series Down to Earth, he had to take time off from doing his usual facial exercises.

He told Men’s Health that since the muscles in the face all work together “like a symphony,” his masseter muscles, which are the ones used for chewing, began to overcompensate for the other injured parts.

Down to Earth host’s accident

Zac almost died after his jaw and chin were smashed due to an accident at home in 2013. While running at his home while wearing socks, he tripped, which caused him to smash his chin and jaw on a granite fountain and faint.

After he had gained consciousness, he found his chin bone hanging off his face. The accident happened about a year-and-a-half after he also tore his ACL, dislocated his shoulder, broke his wrist, and threw out his back.

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

He shut down surgery rumors

Zac explained to Men’s Health that his different-looking face was due to a jaw injury — not surgery like fans thought. “My mom told me. I never really read the internet, so, I don’t really care,” he said.

He wasn’t aware that, when he recorded the video for Bill Nye’s special, the Internet went wild. He said, “If I valued what other people thought of me to the extent that they may think I do, I definitely wouldn’t be able to do this work.”

WATCH DOWN TO EARTH WITH ZAC EFRON ON THE CW FROM TUESDAY JULY 18