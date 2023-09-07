Kourtney Kardashian had fetal surgery during her fourth pregnancy. Her husband Travis Barker left the tour early to be by her side. So what fetal surgery did Kourtney have?

Kardashian fans were shocked to learn that Kourtney Kardashian had to be rushed to hospital during her pregnancy. Following three “easy pregnancies,” the reality TV star revealed that her baby is now safe. It comes after she had to get fetal surgery, which prevents life-threatening birth defects.

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kourtney has emergency surgery

Kourtney had emergency fetal surgery and has thanked doctors for saving her baby’s life. She wrote: “I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital.”

She also said that her husband, Travis Barker, took care of her while recovering. “And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this,” Kourtney wrote on Instagram.

The star said she has had three “easy pregnancies” in the past and therefore was “not prepared” to have emergency fetal surgery. She confirmed her baby is now okay thanks to the doctors’ help.

What is fetal surgery?

Kourtney revealed she had fetal surgery, but didn’t go into specifics. Fetal surgery is a procedure performed on an unborn baby in the uterus to help improve the long-term outcome of children with specific birth defects. A medical expert said Kourtney’s surgery is “high-risk.”

A fan explained on Kourtney’s Instagram comments that the surgery is “done by an obgyn but it specializes in fetal surgery, meaning surgery is not done on the mom but on the fetus itself.”

Kourtney is believed to be due between October to December 2023. She is currently 44, and while the risks of complications are lower in the 20s and 30s, women can have a healthy pregnancy in their 40s.

Kourtney raises awareness of surgery

Kourtney Kardashian has been thanked for raising awareness of fetal surgery. Many hadn’t heard of it before but with her social media influence, fans are now becoming educated on the type of surgery.

One fan said: “Maybe she can bring more recognition of this & get more done for other mothers & their babies. That would be AMAZING. For now, she needs to take it easy & rest.”

Another penned: “I’m so happy that she was able to receive medical care at the needed time. I can’t imagine going through something like that. Kudos to Travis for flying straight there to support her.”

“What a gift doctors are! I hope the rest of her pregnancy goes smoothly and I’m glad she has someone to hold her hand through it this time,” reacted a fellow Kardashian fan.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS’ NEW SEASON ON HULU FROM SEPTEMBER 28