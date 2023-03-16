Julia Haart may have exited Elite Model Management, but her fortune remains in the nine figures – what is her exact net worth in 2023?

Just hours after Julia Haart filed for divorce from Silvio Scaglia, her husband of almost three years, the fashion designer was terminated from her position as Elite Model Management’s CEO. It triggered a series of legal battles as Haart sued Scaglia, claiming her dismissal was authorized since she was 50 per cent owner of the business.

A judge ruled in favor of Scaglia, stating that Julia, didn’t, in fact, own half of Freedom’s [Elite’s parent company] shares.

Despite months of legal and divorce proceedings, Julia’s net worth has remained high and is currently residing in her luxurious $52 million Tribeca home.

What is Julia Haart’s net worth in 2023? She’s expected to earn big from My Unorthodox Life

Haart’s net worth is estimated to be $600 million, making her the wealthiest member out of her Netflix castmates. Silvio, who is worth about $1 billion, has played a minor role in the Netflix series.

The Haart family’s TV earnings have not been disclosed, but it’s expected to be a large sum as lifestyle reality stars who are already well-established figures earn considerably more than reality competition stars. The Guardian estimates Bravo stars from Vanderpump Rules and The Real Housewives can earn up to $2.75 million per season, while The Kardashians bank about $900,000 per episode.

On the flip side, reality participants, such as The Bachelor contestants, are not considered employees so are only paid expenses. That being said, it’s no secret that any appearance on TV can lead to influencer status and, therefore, income.

What is the net worth of her family?

Batsheva Haart

Julia’s eldest daughter Batsheva has a reported net worth of $4 – 6 million. The aspiring influencer, 30, boasts over 500K Instagram followers and has worked with the likes of Amazon and Farmacy Beauty.

She separated from her husband of nine years, Ben Weinstein, in 2021 following disagreements over their future family.

Miriam Haart

Miriam is Julia’s second daughter and has a bright future ahead as a computer science graduate from Stanford University. She was named chief technology officer of her mom’s metaverse venture, Haart Sphere, but there have been no further developments since fans witnessed the business meetings on the show.

Estimated net worth: $500,000

Yosef Hendler

Julia and Yosef married in 1991 and parted ways in 2019. He is the biological father of Julia’s four kids: Batsheva, Miriam, Schlomo, and Aron. Hendler is reportedly CEO of DBA Logical Building and has a $2 million net worth.

Yosef married Aliza Schulhof in 2021. The couple made a brief appearance in season 2 episode 5 for Batsheva’s birthday.

Robert Brotherton

Although not officially a Haart, Robert Brotherton might as well be given his longtime friendship with Julia and participation in their Family Feud special. As a marketing and operations executive, he has an estimated $5.5 million net worth.

He most likely met his BFF during his stint as global director of marketing at La Perla, where Julia was the creative director. Robert moved on as chief operations officer at Elite World and left in March 2022, one month after Julia was ousted from her position.