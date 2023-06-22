After a turbulent few years centered on a highly-publicized divorce, Kelly Clarkson is ready to break new ground. Ahead of her latest album release, we take a look at Kelly’s successes and net worth over the years.

Forth Worth native Kelly Clarkson rocketed to fame two decades ago. The singer was thrust into the limelight as the winner of the first season of American Idol, churning out hits such as Since U Been Gone and Because Of You over the decades.

Starting out working odd jobs to get her music career off the ground, Kelly has turned her small start into one of the industry’s great success stories. Let’s take a look at how her net worth rocketed in the 20 years since she won American Idol.

Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Celebrity Fight Night

Kelly Clarkson’s net worth soared after American Idol win

After being crowned the first American Idol winner, Kelly Clarkson’s net worth immediately rocketed into seven figures.

The first year saw Kelly awarded a $1 million recording contract with RCA Records as her prize. While signed to RCA, Kelly sold 13 million albums and won three Grammys. In 2016, the singer signed a new deal with Atlantic Records although details of how much she was paid by the company were not divulged to the public.

After being signed to RCA and releasing her first music as a solo artist, Kelly hit the road on a successful tour. Kelly Clarkson has made total career tour revenue of $60.5 million to date.

What happened with Kelly and ex-husband Brandon?

Interest has picked up in Kelly Clarkson’s relationship with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock ahead of the singer’s new album. Chemistry, which releases on June 23, is reported to touch on details of the former couple’s relationship and turbulent divorce.

Last year saw Kelly and Brandon’s divorce finalized, after seven years of marriage.

The former couple first crossed paths at a rehearsal for the Academy of Country Music Awards in May 2006. Brandon is also heavily embedded in the country music scene, as the son of Narvel Blackstock and stepson of Reba McEntire. They would get engaged in 2012 and be married a year later. Together, Kelly and Brandon share two children: River Rose, 8, and Remington Alexander, 6.

Kelly and Brandon filed for divorce in June 2020. “Irreconcilable differences” were cited as the reason for their split, as per court documents obtained by US Weekly.

Kelly Clarkson fans feared for her net worth after turbulent divorce

Fears about a potential dent in Kelly Clarkson’s hard-earned net worth rose after details of their divorce settlement were made public.

Brandon is reported to receive $1.3 million as part of the settlement from Kelly, greatly inflating his $10 million net worth.

Brandon will also be paid $115,000 per month in spousal support until January 2024 as well as around $45,000 a month in child support. This is despite the fact Brandon will only get to spend one weekend a month with his and Kelly’s two children.

‘Kellebrities’ everywhere can be reassured by the fact that Kelly’s net worth remains at a cool $50 million even after her divorce. And it doesn’t look like her success will falter at any point soon what with new music on the way.

Chemistry releases on June 23, 2023