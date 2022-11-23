









You might be wondering what Pete Davidson is famous for as he’s been in the news lately for the women he’s dated, but the comedian is a talented entertainer with a successful career.

The 29-year-old’s name has been mentioned a lot recently – whether it’s to do with the stunning and talented women he dates, or his drama with Kanye West.

We take a look into the star’s career and take a look at what made him famous.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Who is Pete Davidson and how old is he?

Pete is an actor, comedian, writer, and actor who was born on 16 November 1993, in New York City. Tragedy struck quite early into Pete’s life when his dad, Scott Matthew Davidson, died in the 2001 9/11 terrorist attacks when Pete was only seven years old.

His devastating loss at such a young age affected Pete terribly, he previously said he acted out in school and had suicidal thoughts. He revealed on The Breakfast Club morning radio show, in 2016, listening to the music of Kid Cudi ultimately saved him.

When Pete graduated from high school he only attended one semester at St. Francis College in Brooklyn Heights, before he decided to pursue a career in comedy.

What is Pete Davidson famous for?

Pete first made his TV debut in the MTV comedy series Guy Code and then went on to appear on Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out.

However, Pete’s first big break came in 2014 when he became a cast member on the NBC sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live and he was the first cast member to be born in the 1990s.

The 29-year-old is also a talented and successful comedian, appearing on Adam DeVine’s House Party and Jimmy Kimmel Live! as well as going on live tours – such as his first stand-up show, Pete Davidson: SMD, which he recorded in 2016, the same year he featured on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

In recent years he’s also done more acting and writing as he co-wrote and starred in the semi-autobiographical comedy-drama film The King of Staten Island in 2020. In 2021, he had a role in the blockbuster The Suicide Squad alongside the likes of Margot Robbie.

Photo by Bobby Bank/GC Images

Of course, if you’ve heard of Pete lately it’s likely connected with some incredible women of Hollywood. First, he dated the US actress and stand-up comedian Carly Aquilino in 2015 and then went on to date writer and actress Cazzie David for two years until 2018.

In 2018 the comedian had a high-profile romance with Ariana Grande, allegedly proposing to the singer just one month into their relationship. The pair broke it off in October of that year before he went on to be linked to actress Kate Beckinsale, in 2019.

By the end of 2019, Pete was loved up with Kaia Gerber, but they only dated for a couple of months before splitting in 2020.

There were rumors Pete was involved with Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, when they were spotted at Wimbledon. However, his most high-profile romantic link yet was with Kim Kardashian.

Kim and Pete went public with their relationship in November 2021 and even attended the MET Gala together in May 2022.

However, they split up in 2022 and Pete has most recently been linked with Emily Ratajkowski.