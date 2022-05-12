What is Simcha? The Jewish practice explored as PK surprises RHOBH fans













The latest season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has just started and fans are addicted already. Not only have we been re-introduced to the women again but their husbands too – who we love just as much.

Dorit’s husband PK – Paul Kemsley – opened up about his faith during the first episode and discussed a belief that is part of Judaism called Simcha, which means happiness.

Reality Titbit has all the information on what Simcha actually means and why it is so important in Judaism and to PK, check it out.

What is Simcha?

Simcha is a concept that is very important in Jewish philosophy. Simcha means happiness, joy and gladness.

The idea of Simcha is a beautiful one and it’s no wonder PK holds it close to his heart. The popular teaching came from Rabbi Nachman Breslov and is one of the “great mitzvah commandments” which means to always be in a state of happiness.

The teaching states that “When a person is a happy one is much more capable of serving God and going about one’s daily activities than when depressed or upset.”

It can also be used as a way to describe a festive occasion such as a wedding or Bar Mitzvah.

Dorit’s home was robbed

As RHOBH season 12 premieres on May 11th 2022, viewers find out more about the robbery that took place at Dorit and PK Kemsley’s home on October 27th, 2021.

As per the Los Angeles Times, three intruders broke into Dorit’s home and stole jewellery and handbags worth an estimated $1 million.

The mom-of-two said on RHOBH that she was drifting off to sleep when she heard a door open.

Dorit recalled coming face to face with the robbers and added they were armed. She said: “When he saw me, he panicked… he charged at me, grabbed me, put me down and put a gun to me.“

She said she thought she had to do anything to save her kids and begged the robbers to take what they wanted but not to hurt her children.

The pair live in a huge home

Dorit and her RHOBH co-stars are known to be wealthy, and often showcase their lavish lifestyles on the Bravo reality TV series. She moved to Encino with her husband and children after listing their Beverly Hills mansion for $12.75 million in 2017.

She listed the 9,000 square-foot residence for nearly $9.5 million back in September 2020, after buying the house for $6.5 million in August 2019. The two-level mansion has six bedrooms, seven full and three half bathrooms, as well as a pool, cabana, home theatre room and sports court.