Todd Chrisley and Julie have been sentenced to prison for 12 years and seven years for bank fraud and tax evasion. Chrisley Knows Best fans are now asking what will happen to their granddaughter Chloe.

Chloe has become a popular cast member on Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley as the family’s youngest reality TV star. She is the daughter of Todd’s son Kyle Chrisley from a previous marriage.

Following Todd and Julie’s sentencing, what will happen to Chloe? She has been living under Todd’s roof since she was a year old, but he had shared custody with the nine-year-old’s mother Angela Johnson until 2016.

What will happen to Chloe Chrisley?

Savannah revealed in a podcast released the same day of Todd and Julie’s sentencing that she would have “custody” of her brother Grayson, 16, and Todd‘s granddaughter, Chloe Chrisley, ten, while her parents are behind bars.

She said on her Unlocked podcast that she went into Monday’s trial knowing that “I may come home without both of my parents,” adding that she told herself: “That’s what the chances are. That’s the likelihood, that’s my new normal.”

Savannah continued: “I come home Tuesday, and I have custody of a 16-year-old and a 10-year-old, and we spend our first Thanksgiving not as a family.” She added that the family would file for an appeal to overturn the convictions.

Chloe will be living with Savannah during her grandparents’ prison sentence. She owns a four-bedroom home in Franklin, Tennessee, which she purchased back in 2016 for $681,000.

Whose child is Chloe?

Chloe’s parents are Angela Victoria Johnson and Kyle Chrisley. Todd and Julia were given sole custody of Chloe, as her parents Kyle (Todd’s son) and Angela Johnson were reportedly unable to look after her.

The Sun reports that Chloe has been living with Todd since she was just a year old. This happened after his son Kyle was arrested for assault. For a while, Todd was sharing custody of Chloe with Angela until 2016.

That stopped when she was arrested and charged with food stamps and Medicaid fraud, after claiming her daughter Chloe as a dependent. The couple was later granted sole full custody of Chloe after Todd won a case against Angela.

Where is Kyle Chrisley now?

Kyle urged his online followers, “Do not judge,” following his father’s sentencing. He took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to share the Bible verse Matthew 7:3-5, which diverts people from judging others for their mistakes.

Chloe’s father is now married to Ashleigh Nelson, and recently wished his daughter a happy 10th birthday. He admitted how he “wishes things were different” and said: “I would give you the world if I could.”

He battled with addiction and mental health issues in his life but welcomed Chloe when he was around 21 years old. Speaking to In Touch Weekly in 2021, Savannah and Chase said their half-brother was “clean” and “sober.”

If you’ve been affected by this story you can contact American Addiction Centers on (877) 686-7688 or Talk To Frank on 0300 123 6600 in the UK.

