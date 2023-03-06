Katy Perry showed off her arm tattoo in a recent outfit photo for American Idol, so what’s the meaning of the design and what language is it?

Katy Perry guarantees killer fashion looks to every American Idol episode and in her latest promo on Instagram, the judge showed off her bandeau dress of the evening.

Featuring a patchwork-like design of colorful fabrics, the purple plaid belt and daring thigh-high slit highlighted her figure as she confidently posed with her hands framing her face.

It was also a moment for her right bicep tattoo and although she’s showcased it for years, some fans are still wondering its significance of it. It’s a tattoo of her past, but she hasn’t parted ways with it yet.

Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage

What’s the meaning of Katy Perry’s arm tattoo?

The Fireworks singer was reportedly inked in 2010 and it is in Sanskrit, an ancient language of India that dates back over 3000 years.

The tattoo is believed to say “Anuugacchati Pravaha”, which translates to “go with the flow”. Katy got the tattoo with her ex-husband, Russell Brand, who has the exact phrase in the same location. According to Style Craze, they were tattooed in India.

The couple tied the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony in India in October 2010, about two years after they met. Katy and Russell crossed paths during the filming of Get Him To The Greek, to which she was invited for a cameo, but ended up getting cut.

By December 2011, they announced their split. Their love may not have lasted, but their commitment to their matching tattoos has continued.

Brand, 47, still has the phrase on his bicep, as seen in his recent ice bath videos.

Katy has been engaged to Orlando Bloom, 46, since February 2019.

Katy Perry has at least 10 tats

The Sanskrit tattoo is just one of Katy’s small designs, though most are a subtle ode to her career achievements.

The smiling strawberry design on her ankle is a tribute to her second album, One Of The Boys, and its tour, Hello Katy. The singer favored strawberry-inspired costumes and props for the shows.

A smiling peppermint tattoo joined her collection to complement the strawberry and was in honor of her Teenage Dream album. The sweet record was designed with all things candy, so a peppermint was a no-brainer.

Katy’s most recent tour, Witness (2017), was honored with a celestial tattoo that resembled an eye but also featured the planet Saturn.

