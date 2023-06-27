Joelle Joanie “JoJo” Siwa is a pop star, worldwide brand, and dancer who first rocketed to fame on the hit reality show Dance Moms. Since then, she has racked up millions of followers on social media, sold out tours, and become a household name.

Let’s take a look into the life of JoJo including her rise to fame, her relationships, her net worth, and her iconic blonde ponytail…

Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

When did Avery Cyrus and JoJo Siwa date?

JoJo Siwa was dating fellow influencer Avery Cyrus last year. They first made their relationship official on TikTok, in a video that showed them kissing in a Chuck E. Cheese photo booth back in September 2022.

However, three months later, on December 17, they announced that they had split.

In a video shared on TikTok, JoJo offers Avery a package of silly putty and says: “This is my sorry for breaking up with you present.”

When asked why they split up, Avery said that they simply decided they were better off as friends.

She wrote: “We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out.”

Who was JoJo Siwa’s girlfriend Kylie?

JoJo was previously dating a girl called Kylie. She announced that they were together on February 8 2021, and revealed that they had been dating for a month.

She posted a video of the couple cuddling and wrote: “It’s been 1 month since my best friend asked me to be her girlfriend, and it’s been the best month ever. I love you.”

In November 2021, JoJo confirmed that they had split up. However, several months later in May 2022, JoJo and Kylie were back on, revealing they were together again on social media.

Unfortunately, this didn’t last, and just a month later Kylie said in an Instagram Live that they were no longer together.

When did JoJo Siwa come out as gay?

JoJo came out in January 2021 with a TikTok video in which she lip-synced to Lady Gaga’s Born This Way. She later confirmed that she was coming out by posting a picture in a t-shirt that said “Best Gay Cousin Ever”.

The next day, she took to Instagram Live where she told fans: “Personally I have never, ever, ever been this happy before and it feels really awesome. I’ve been happy for a little bit now. It’s just so, so, so awesome.”

In an interview with People, JoJo said that she doesn’t know what label to use to describe her sexuality.

“I don’t know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight,” she said. “I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool.”

JoJo said: “I like queer. Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that’s how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human.”

Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

JoJo Siwa made fans think she was pregnant

Earlier this year, JoJo sparked a crazy reaction from fans after posting a photo of herself on Snapchat with her hand over her stomach with the caption “Can’t believe it”.

She then posted another picture of her lying down with the caption: “Team BOY or team GIRL.”

Fans of course were shocked and took to social media to share their thoughts on the situation.

The posts, it turns out, were a joke, and JoJo addressed the rumours on her TikTok. She stitched a video of herself reacting in disbelief to fans speculating over her “pregnancy”.

Candace Cameron and JoJo Siwa’s feud explained

JoJo called out Candace Cameron Bure in July 2022 on TikTok and called her the “rudest” celebrity she had ever met.

Candace posted a response to the video, explaining that she tried to reach out to JoJo straight away to find out what had happened.

In her own post, Candace said of JoJo: “She actually didn’t want to tell me because she said it’s so silly, she felt bad and that’s why it just wasn’t a big deal to her. But then she said, ‘I met you at the Fuller House premiere when I was 11 years old, and we were all on the red carpet. I had come up to you and said, ‘Can I have a picture with you?’ and you said to me, ‘Not right now.’ And then proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet.'”

She then said she was “so sorry”. JoJo later said that Candace did not share “all the details” in her post.

Several months later, in November, JoJo called out Candace again. This time, she criticised comments made by the actress about wanting to “keep traditional marriage at the core” of her partnership with the Great American Family channel.

On Instagram, JoJo said: “Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press.”

She continued: “This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people.”

Photo by Charley Gallay/KCA2015/Getty Images

How old is JoJo Siwa and what is her net worth?

JoJo was born on May 19 2003, making her 20 years-old. She is from Omaha Nebraska.

Her net worth is an estimated $20 million. In addition to her social media channels, JoJo has released music, had a sold-out North American tour, and has appeared in films and television shows, such as Dancing With the Stars, So You Think You Can Dance and Siwas Dance Pop Revolution.

In addition to this, there’s been the deal with Nickelodeon and her huge brand and vast numbers of products sold with her name each year.

There are toys, accessories such as her famous JoJo Bows, apparel, and bedding. JoJo told Forbes in 2020: “It all started with the bows. So far, we’ve sold over 80 million bows.”

Back in 2020, JoJo also revealed in a YouTube video that she was a $1 billion brand.

JoJo Siwa Dance Moms

JoJo’s Dance Moms journey began when she appeared as a contestant on the second series of Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition.

She then went on to become part of the ALDC competition team on Dance Moms in season five of the show, following in the footsteps of fellow AUDC contestant Kalani Hilliker.

JoJo and her mother Jessalyn were permanent members of the team until halfway through season six, when they left after JoJo signed a deal with Nickelodeon. However, in season 8 of Dance Moms, which featured an entirely new team, JoJo appeared as a guest.

Is JoJo Siwa’s hair natural?

JoJo Siwa’s hair has been a hot topic on the internet, with many worrying about her scalp due to the tight slicked-back high ponytail she is known for.

More recently, JoJo has shown off different hairstyles. In April 2022, she cut off all her hair and opted for shaved sides with curls on top.

Many people may not know, but JoJo is not actually a natural blonde. She has been dying her hair since she was one and a half or two years old. In a clip from AUDC, JoJo says: “I’m not a natural blonde, I’m a natural brown. I get brown roots so I have to dye it.”