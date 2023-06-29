Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne are one of the biggest couples in the world. Known for his rock and roll lifestyle and music, and her appearances on television shows and managing some of the world’s biggest musical acts, it is no wonder they are such an iconic duo.

While Sharon is known for her quick wit, she has been open about her struggles and has also found herself at the centre of controversy. Let’s take a look into the life of Sharon Osbourne…

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage

When did Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy Osbourne get married?

Sharon and Ozzy met in 1970 when she was 18. However, the relationship was not romantic until 1979 and they tied the knot in 1982.

In 1989, Ozzy attacked Sharon (his second wife) and was arrested for attempted murder. Sharon decided to stay with him and said in the Biography: Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne documentary in September 2020 that she was glad the judge put Ozzy in treatment.

She said: “I told him, ‘I don’t want the money … but if you do this again, either I am going to kill you or you are going to kill me. And do you want that for the kids?’”

The couple stayed together until 2016 when they were hit with a cheating scandal. However, they got back together and renewed their vows.

They have three children together: Aimee, Kelly, and Jack.

What was Sharon Osbourne like when she was young?

Sharon was born Sharon Rachel Levy in 1952 in London. Her parents were Don and Hope, and she has a brother, David.

Her father managed Black Sabbath and fired Ozzy from the group, but Sharon later took over managing Ozzy and recruited a backing band.

Speaking about her childhood, Sharon said she was surrounded by “violent people, violent talk, violent behaviour”.

In an interview on the TV show Shrink Rap, Sharon stated that this violence “seemed normal”.

“I thought everybody was like this. It was part of our lives.”

Mitch Haaseth/ABC via Getty Images

Why was Sharon Osbourne hospitalized last year?

In December 2022, Sharon was rushed to hospital during shooting for Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror with her son in California.

She was transferred to a second hospital and underwent tests. However, despite the tests, nobody “knows why” it happened, she later explained.

Speaking about how she quickly fell ill, Sharon said: “It was the weirdest thing. I was doing some filming and suddenly they tell me that I [passed out] for 20 minutes.”

Sharon assured fans that she is fine now.

Sharon Osbourne’s departure from The Talk explored

In March 2021, Sharon left The Talk after an on-air disagreement with her fellow co-host Sheryl Underwood over Piers Morgan’s comments about Meghan Markle.

Sharon defended Piers, who has stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain following a row over Meghan, and said: “I very much feel like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend [Morgan], who many people think is a racist, so that makes me a racist?”

Then, CBS released a statement saying that Sharon had left the show.

“The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home,” they said.

The statement continued on: “As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behaviour toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace. We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts.”

Sharon later released a four-part series with Fox Nation called Sharon Osbourne: To Hell and Back which explored how she found herself “in the crosshairs of the cancel culture movement”.

When she appeared on Fox & Friends to promote the series, she spoke about how “cancel culture” has allowed people to “destroy” her life “because of the way [she] feels”.

Photo by Dave Hogan

Sharon Osbourne age and net worth revealed

Sharon’s net worth is an estimated $220 million, according to celebritynetworths.com.

In addition to judging television shows such as The X Factor and America’s Got Talent, Sharon has managed many artists throughout her career. This includes Black Sabbath, Ozzy, Electric Light Orchestra, Smashing Pumpkins, Motorhead, and Slade.

She is also known for creating and producing the reality television show The Osbournes, which won a Primetime Emmy for Best Reality Show in 2002.

Sharon’s book Sharon Osbourne Extreme: My Autobiography sold over two million copies in Europe.

What has Sharon said about surgery?

In April 2022, Sharon opened up about getting cosmetic surgery and spoke about getting a bad facelift.

She told The Sunday Times that she had a “full facelift” done in October and ended up looking like “one of those f***ing mummies that they wrap”.

“It hurt like hell,” she added. “You have no idea.”

Sharon’s surgery lasted five and a half hours, and at first, she was shocked with the results.

“I’m telling you, it was horrendous,” she said, explaining that one of her eyes looked different to the other. Ozzy was also horrified, and told Sharon: “I don’t care how much it costs, we’ll get it redone.”