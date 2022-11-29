Last month Chase Chrisley announced he proposed to his girlfriend Emmy Medders, now the question is when is he getting married?

The star of Chrisley Knows Best revealed on social media he felt like the “luckiest man in the world”, last month when he got engaged to his longtime girlfriend.

On October 21 the pair announced that they are engaged. Emmy also showed off the incredible diamond that Chase gave her.

Who is Chae Chrisley engaged to?

Chase’s relationship with the reality star and social media influencer started surfacing online back in 2020.

Chase rented out an entire stadium and decorated the field with a big heart that was shaped using rose petals.

He then brought Emmy to the location and the pictures make it clear that she was left speechless. He then went on his knees and asked her to marry him with a stunning ring.

He even shared the moment online with a caption that read: “I am the luckiest man in the world, being able to call you mine forever is a blessing straight from God.

“You are the sunshine when it’s dark, you are the rain when it’s dry. I love you more than life itself and can’t wait to live forever with you! To you my love! Thank you for taking me FOREVER!!”

Chase and Emmy together after a short break

Although the pair were first linked together in 2020, in 2021 they decided to break off the relationship. At that time, Emmy broke her silence about it with an interview with Life and Style Magazine.

Opening up to them, she said: “I think that it just came down to we kind of looked at like what we wanted in life, and right now, it’s not matching up.”

However, earlier this year they completely turned things around and decided to get back together.

When is Chase Chrisley getting married?

Following the couple’s stunning engagement, in which Chase presented Emmy with a 3.5-carat ring, fans have been ecstatic and wondering when they’ll be heading down the aisle.

Since sharing the news of their betrothal neither Chase nor Emmy has confirmed when the pair will be getting married, and they’ve not officially set any date – they seem to be just basking in the engagement joy.

Their engagement has been celebrated not just by fans, but by family members too as in the Insta comments Chase’s older sister Lindsie Chrisley shared one red-heart emoji and wrote: “We love to see it.”

Kyle Chrisley, Chase’s older brother, also congratulated his younger brother and commented: “Congrats brother so happy for you.”

